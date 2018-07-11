Israel did not notify US of Kerem Shalom closure

Palestinians walk past trucks loaded with gravel at the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and the southern Gaza Strip December 30, 2012..
(photo credit: REUTERS)

WASHINGTON -- The Israeli government did not provide the Trump administration with advance notice of its plans to close Kerem Shalom, the main commercial crossing into the Gaza Strip, a US official told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.
The IDF said it would pause exports and the marketing of goods from the Gaza Strip through the crossing with the exception of humanitarian supplies, such as food and medicine. Those items will have to be approved on an individual basis by the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT).
A US National Security Council spokesperson noted this exception to the Post, stating: "Food and medical supplies are being allowed through."
"We hope that Hamas ceases its violent and destructive acts so that the crossing may reopen," the official said, suggesting support for the Israeli move.
Announcing the closure, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he was "wielding a heavy hand against Hamas" in light of its continued launching of incendiary aerial devices toward southern Israel.
Trump administration officials working on a peace plan for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict have been concentrating on an international aid package for Gaza, which is currently facing a dire humanitarian crisis under the control of Hamas.
"The US government was not given advance notice of the closure," the US official continued. "This is an internal Israeli decision."