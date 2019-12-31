The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel economic growth slows to 3.3%, weakest since 2015

Growth in 2020 is expected to remain close to 3%, but Bank of Israel policymakers have expressed caution, given the current government stalemate.

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 31, 2019 15:37
A woman uses an ATM at a branch of Israel Discount Bank in Tel Aviv, Israel July 27, 2016 (photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
A woman uses an ATM at a branch of Israel Discount Bank in Tel Aviv, Israel July 27, 2016
(photo credit: REUTERS/BAZ RATNER)
TEL AVIV - Israel’s economy grew 3.3% in 2019, its slowest pace since 2015 and below the 2018 rate of 3.4%, the Central Bureau of Statistics said in its preliminary estimate on Tuesday.
Growth this year — the highest among Western countries and almost double the OECD average of 1.7% — was weighed down by near-zero growth in investment in fixed assets and weaker exports. That was largely offset by gains in government and consumer spending over 2018.
In its latest estimate, in October, the Bank of Israel had forecast a 2019 growth rate of 3.1%.
The bureau revised third-quarter gross domestic product growth to an annualized 4.0% from an initial 4.1% estimate. It noted gross domestic product has jumped 44% in the past decade.
Growth in 2020 is expected to remain close to 3%, but Bank of Israel policymakers have expressed caution, given the current government stalemate. Israel is headed to a third election in less than a year in March after the failure to form a governing coalition following elections in April and September.
Consequently, a 2020 state budget is unlikely to be approved until at least mid-2020. The current caretaker government is limited in its ability to enact economic policies.

The central bank held its benchmark interest rate ILINR=ECI at 0.25% on Nov. 25, and most economists expect steady rates for the time being.
But central bankers believe “there may be a need to increase the extent of monetary policy accommodation going forward” should the economy weaken, minutes of the discussions showed. The next rates decision is Jan. 9.
In 2019, Israel’s economy produced a record 1.4 trillion shekels ($405 billion).

On a per capita basis, the economy grew 1.3% as a result of a 2% rise in the country’s population to above 9.1 million, compared with an OECD average of 1.1%.
Investment in fixed assets grew 0.3% this year after a 4.8% jump in 2018. Exports, which account for around 30% of economic activity, increased 3.3%. Private spending — another economic driver — grew 3.9% and government spending rose 4.1%.
Israel’s economy had grown 3.4% to 4% the prior three years after expanding 2.3% in 2015.


Tags economy oecd israel gdp oecd israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Palestinian Authority vs Hamas: What is the difference? - Analysis By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Devsena Mishra Citizenship Amendment Act of India a hope for refugees By DEVSENA MISHRA
Gil Troy Biblical Hebron is a complicated, historic, heartbreaking hot spot By GIL TROY
Seth Frantzman Pro-Iranian protesters target US embassy in Iraq, ambassador evacuated By SETH J. FRANTZMAN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas 'promoting' Donald Trump's Deal of the Century, says Fatah
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
US politics
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by