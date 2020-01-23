The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel falls close to redline in corruption index

The country has fallen from being ranked No. 28 among the world’s countries in 2016 to No. 32 in 2017 and No. 35 in 2019.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB  
JANUARY 23, 2020 05:57
An empty Knesset Plenum (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
An empty Knesset Plenum
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Israel has fallen close to the redline in a global corruption index, according to Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) for 2019, which was published on Thursday.
The country has fallen from being ranked No. 28 among the world’s countries in 2016 to No. 32 in 2017 and No. 35 in 2019.
That leaves Israel falling closer to the rank of 50 out of some 180 countries, considered the redline for corruption.
Two-thirds of countries that are below the rank of 50 are viewed as having “a high level of corruption.”
In addition, Israel’s score was only 60 out of 100, down from 64 in 2016.
Compared with other Western countries in the OECD, Israel was No. 24 out of 36, leaving it in the bottom third.
Among the countries ranked as less corrupt than Israel are Chile, the UAE and Estonia, which are not thought of as particularly developed or advanced.
Since it started in 1995, the Berlin-based CPI has been one of the world’s leading indicators of corruption trends, with 100 chapters worldwide.
“We work together with governments, businesses and citizens to stop the abuse of power, bribery and secret deals,” Transparency said on its website. “As a global movement with one vision, we want a world free of corruption.”
In response to the results, the chairwoman of Transparency’s Israeli chapter, former National Labor Court chief justice Nili Arad, said: “Israel is not a corrupt country. Despite this, these are difficult times for Israeli citizens and residents, and we are unfortunately exposed to a negative environment, factionalism and extremism.”
She warned that these “negative trends are undermining faith in the institutions that are the foundations of Israeli democracy, such as investigating authorities [the police] and the prosecution, the judicial and law-enforcement systems and a free press.”
Arad said Israel’s continuing drop in the corruption rankings is a manifestation of these problematic trends.
Furthermore, “each and every one of us is obligated to defend democratic values… from harm and collapse, otherwise we could find ourselves on a slippery slope to becoming viewed as among the corrupt countries,” she said.
Other countries that have dropped in the corruption index include the US, which fell from No. 16 to No. 23 in the last three years, Turkey, which declined from No. 78 to No. 91, Poland, which slipped from No. 36 to No. 41, and Hungary, down from No. 64 to No. 70.
The least corrupt countries were Denmark, New Zealand and Finland, with scores of 87 and 86 out of 100. The report said no country scored in the 90s.
Syria, Sudan and Somalia were ranked as the most corrupt countries, with scores of 43 out of 100.


Tags Israel UAE chile corruption
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo A powerful message at the Fifth World Holocaust Forum By JPOST EDITORIAL
Isaac Herzog Honoring Holocaust victims means fighting antisemitism By ISAAC HERZOG
Gershon Baskin Prejudices and ignorance among Israeli settlers in the West Bank By GERSHON BASKIN
Irwin Cotler Auschwitz 75 years later: Universal lessons By IRWIN COTLER
Douglas Bloomfield Senate Republicans are Trump's Kool-Aid soldiers By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD

Most Read

1 Israeli F-35 jet accidentally reveals location over nuclear facility
An IAF F-35 plane at the bi-annual Blue Flag drill a massive exercise with pilots from the United States, Greece, Germany and Italy
2 Florida cop suspended for wife's Facebook posts against Rashida Tlaib
Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) listens as Acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee on "Trump Administration's Child Separation Policy" on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 18, 2019
3 Former Iranian Crown Prince: We are beginning to see end of the regime
Reza Pahlavi, the last heir apparent to the defunct throne of the Imperial State of Iran and the current head of the exiled House of Pahlavi speaks during an interview with Reuters in Washington, U.S., January 3, 2018.
4 Quentin Tarantino on Tel Aviv, missiles and learning Hebrew
Quentin Tarantino at the Jerusalem Cinemateque on December 14, 2019.
5 Iranian MP announces $3 million award for 'whoever kills Trump'
President Donald Trump speaks as he welcomes Paraguay s President Mario Abdo Benitez to the White House in the Oval Office on December 13, 2019 in Washington, D.C.
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by