Israel in 2040 — Exciting, Innovative, and Strong

In a pre-recorded video address to The Jerusalem Post Diplomatic Conference in Jerusalem, Daniel Atar, world chairman of Keren Kayemeth LeIsrael-Jewish National Fund (KKL-JNF), provided an updated look at the organization’s road map for the next 20 years, entitled “KKL-JNF 2040: Moving to the Land of Tomorrow.” This far-reaching strategic plan is designed to transform the Negev and Galilee into hi-tech centers within the next 20 years, and provide sufficient infrastructure, transportation and housing improvements to attract Israelis to these areas of the country.“Our main goal is to attract 1.5 million Israelis with a strong socioeconomic background and convince them to move to the Galilee and Negev, where they will become full partners in the local hi-tech industry, which will fortify Israel’s economic and nationalistic resilience the country’s peripheral regions,” Atar said.Atar explained that one of the primary goals of ‘KKL-JNF 2040’ is to invest large sums in Israel’s periphery over the next few years and improve educational facilities and infrastructure in Israel’s outlying cities. “Innovative housing solutions will help the expansion of existing residential areas as well as the creation of new ones and will lead to a dynamic housing market,” said Atar. In his view, KKL-JNF will play a significant role in connecting the periphery with Israel’s center of activity.Atar says that KKL-JNF 2040 will bring new life to Israel’s peripheral areas and will turn them into hi-tech and innovation hubs.“Investment in the Galilee will create an Israeli Silicon Valley, attracting hi-tech industry and research personnel,” he explained. “In the Negev, selected professionals will be incorporated into the development of cyber development zones.”Atar states that KKL-JNF 2040 is a necessity for maintaining the country’s entrepreneurial and technological leadership for years to come and will ensure that the Negev and Galilee will become vital centers of innovation in just 20 years.Looking at the Land of Israel as a whole, Atar notes that one of KKL-JNF’s biggest environmental challenges is safeguarding Israel’s forests, gardens, parks and rivers for the benefit of future generations. It is important that Israel finds ways to build smarter, greener cities, in order to mitigate the effects of climate change.“As the largest environmental organization in Israel, it is our responsibility to allocate funds for building new infrastructure and preserving the country’s natural surroundings and resources,” he said.With its KKL-JNF 2040 plan, and its wide scope of activities to further develop the Land of Israel, Atar foresees that KKL-JNF will continue to play a central role in the development of Israeli society for generations to come.“We will continue our efforts to promote environmental protection and sustainability, to preserve our forests, and strengthen our political relations with other nations around the globe,” Atar said.“What will the 90-year old State of Israel be like?” muses Atar. He has no doubt that with the KKL-JNF 2040 plan, as well as KKL-JNF’s other initiatives, Israel will be exciting, innovative, and strong.