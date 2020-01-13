The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel must fight antisemitism as it fights terrorism, NGO Monitor says

The increase of antisemitic episodes is due to the fact that the world and politics are becoming more and more polarized, according to the head of the Israel desk Itai Reuveni.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 13, 2020 03:04
Attendees of the "No Hate No Fear" rally against antisemitism, Jerusalem, January 5, 2020 (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Attendees of the "No Hate No Fear" rally against antisemitism, Jerusalem, January 5, 2020
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Antisemitism frightens Jewish communities and hurts people's life and therefore Israel should fight against it not less than it works to fight terrorism, the head of the Israel desk at NGO Monitor and its director of communication Itai Reuveni has said.
NGO monitor describes itself as a research institute devoted to "fact-based research and independent analysis about non-governmental organizations (NGOs), their funders, and other stakeholders, primarily in the context of the Arab-Israeli conflict."
Interviewed about antisemitism by ILTV, an independent media platform based in Tel Aviv, earlier this month, Reuveni said that antisemitism is on the rise, and often antisemitic incidents are not adequately reported by the media "sometimes because it serves an agenda, sometimes because they don't understand what is antisemitic and what is not."
He explained that in his opinion, the increase of antisemitic episodes is due to the fact that the world and politics are becoming more and more polarized and "if you look at history, you see that in every polarized place…, Jews were among the first getting hurt."
"Israel should lead the effort to combat antisemitism. It's a phenomenon that for me is not less important than fighting terrorism," he concluded.


