Israel ready to host the 2019 International Physics Olympiad

Delegates from 78 countries from Europe, Asia and the Americas will participate in the competition.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
June 24, 2019 21:58
Delegates from seventy eight countries from all over the world will come to Israel to compete in the 2019 International Physics Olympiad in July.

The Olympiad, being held for the fiftieth time, will begin with an opening ceremony on July 7 at the Smolarz Auditorium, Tel Aviv.

It consists of several stages in both theoretical and practical examinations taking place over the course of nine days, at the end of which gold, silver and bronze medals are awarded to the competition's winners.

Israeli Minister of Education, Rabbi Rafi Peretz said, "The State of Israel is making another achievement in the area of ​​scientific excellence, and I welcome the seventy eight delegations from around the world who will be in Israel throughout the competition. We wish wish our Israeli delegation the best of luck."

The three hundred and sixty participants and two hundred and fifty guests will be able to travel up and down the country, visiting historical sites and experiencing Israeli culture.

Shmuel Abuav, Director General of the Ministry of Education said, "Physics is a science of connections, and apart from competition and medals, we believe in connections. In the connections between the students, from all over the world, who share the same area of ​​interest."

