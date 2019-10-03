Israel reportedly arrests another Palestinian behind the deadly Dolev Spring attack

A senior member of the terror cell suspected of being responsible for a bombing in the West Bank in August which killed a teenage girl was arrested by Israeli security forces early on Thursday, Palestinian media reported.



According to the reports, security forces arrested Walid Muhammed Hanatsheh at his home in the village of al-Tireh outside of Ramallah during overnight arrests raids across the West Bank which saw a total of 13 Palestinians arrested by IDF troops, Border Police officers.

Palestinian Wafa News reported that the raids took place in several villages in the Ramallah area including Kobar, Deir Abu Mashaal, Jifna and al-Tireh. During Hanatsheh’s arrest in al-Tireh a Palestinine TV cameraman was injured after troops fired a rubber bullet towards rioters.Hanatsheh,who acts as Finance and Administration Manager for the Health Work Committees (HWC) has been a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine since the Second Intifada and has been arrested by Israel several times before for his membership in the terror group.His arrest comes almost a week after Israel’s Shin Bet internal security forces announced that they had arrested suspects in the deadly attack which claimed the life of 17 year-old Rina Shnerb and injured her father and brother at the Ein Bubin Spring near the settlement of Dolev.The suspects were identified as PFLP members Qassem a-Karim Rajah Shibli, Yasan Hasin Hasni Majamas, Nizam Sami Yousef Ulad Mahmoud and cell leader Samer Arbid.According to the Shin Bet, Arbid prepared the explosive device and detonated it when he saw the Shnerb family approaching the spring.Shortly after the arrests Arbid was taken to Jerusalem’s Hadassah Mount Scopus Hospital in critical condition with severe internal injuries following his interrogation by Shin Bet officers. According to sources, the Shin Bet was given permission to use “extraordinary measures” in Arbid’s interrogation While his condition has slightly improved, the PFLP warned that "Israel bears full responsibility for Arbid's situation” and said that their response will be "painful and appropriate" if his condition deteriorates further.Hamas also warned that “Israel bears responsibility for the condition of the detainee Samer Arbid,"and that the "Resistance forces will continue the fight, and the flames of resistance will grow despite the occupation and security coordination" between Palestinian Authority security forces and Israel.Ofer military court rejected a petition by Arbid’s lawyer Mahmoud Hassan who claimed that he had “undergone severe torture” by Israeli security officers and asked that he be released due to his injuries.Israel’s Justice Ministry has launched an investigation into Arbid’s injuries, looking into the degree of force along with the tactics used by his interrogators.According to reports the Shin Bet will be able to resume interrogating him in the coming days as it continues to search for additional cell members.

