Israel restricts Gaza fishing zone following balloons torching south

The sun rises as fishermen are seen at the seaport of Gaza City, April 2, 2019.
(photo credit: SUHAIB SALEM/REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The IDF announced on Wednesday it limited the fishing zone Gaza residents may fish at from 15 nautical miles to 10, only one day after it announced it expanded to 15 nautical miles, Coordinator of Government Affairs in the Territories [COGAT] said.
The change followed violence on the southern border as 11 fires were lit in southern Israel due to incendiary balloons being launched from the Gaza Strip.
The sea of Gaza, one of the few sources of income available to those living under the control of the Hamas terrorist group, is one of the means by which Israel attempts to achieve a balance between security and humanitarian concern.
The allowed fishing zone was reduced to six nautical miles from 28 nautical miles in April
after Islamic Jihad fired a missile on Israel.
The range of 28 nautical miles had not been an option to the fishermen of Gaza since the 2000 Second Intifada.
Tovah Lazaroff and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this article.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>