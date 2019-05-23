Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Israel restricts Gaza fishing zone following balloons torching south

IDF cuts down Gaza fishing zone from 15 nautical miles to 10.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 23, 2019 00:18
The sun rises as fishermen are seen at the seaport of Gaza City, April 2, 2019

The sun rises as fishermen are seen at the seaport of Gaza City, April 2, 2019. (photo credit: SUHAIB SALEM/REUTERS)

 
The IDF announced on Wednesday it limited the fishing zone Gaza residents may fish at from 15 nautical miles to 10, only one day after it announced it expanded to 15 nautical miles, Coordinator of Government Affairs in the Territories  [COGAT] said.   

The change followed violence on the southern border as 11 fires were lit in southern Israel due to incendiary balloons being launched from the Gaza Strip.

The sea of Gaza, one of the few sources of income available to those living under the control of the Hamas terrorist group, is one of the means by which Israel attempts to achieve a balance between security and humanitarian concern.


The allowed fishing zone was reduced to six nautical miles from 28 nautical miles in April after Islamic Jihad fired a missile on Israel.   
The range of 28 nautical miles had not been an option to the fishermen of Gaza since the 2000 Second Intifada.

Tovah Lazaroff and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this article. 



