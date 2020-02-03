The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel thwarts smuggling of tactical flashlights into Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 3, 2020 21:16
Tactical flashlights confiscated in attempted smuggling into Gaza, Feb. 3, 2020 (photo credit: COGAT)
Tactical flashlights confiscated in attempted smuggling into Gaza, Feb. 3, 2020
(photo credit: COGAT)
Israeli Border Control agents and the Coordination and Liason Administration (CLA) for Gaza thwarted an attempt to smuggle hundreds of tactical flashlights through the Kerem Shalom crossing into the Gaza Strip on Monday, according to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories.
The flashlights were hidden in a shipment of household items, clothes and flashlights and were confiscated by the officer of the Gaza CLA at the Kerem Shalom Crossing together with Border Control.
"Terrorist groups in the Gaza Strip try to harm Israel's security continually. Throughout 2019, officers, soldiers and employees of the Gaza CLA stopped [the shipment of] over 1,300 postal packages that were ordered through the internet and included dual purpose military equipment to the Gaza Strip through the Kerem Shalom Crossing," said the head of the Gaza CLA, Col. Iyad Sarhan. "These attempts are thwarted time after time by officers, soldiers and employees of the Gaza CLA, and we see these [attempts] with great severity." 


