Israel to authorize new Jordan Valley settlement after annexation pledge

In a rare move on Sunday, the cabinet will legalize the Jordan Valley outpost of Mevo’ot Yericho as a new settlement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said just one day after pledging to annex the region.



The cabinet vote, which will be held just two days prior to the September 17th election, will mark the third time in the last two years that the government has approved a new West Bank settlement.

“It is a step toward the application of sovereignty,” Netanyahu said during a special Knesset session. “This is the right thing to do. This is what needs to be done. This is what the people want us to do,” he said as he urged the public to vote Likud.On Tuesday, he crossed a diplomatic red line when promising that immediately after the election he will unilaterally apply sovereignty to the Jordan Valley , whose retention Israel considers vital to security. He also spoke of annexing all the West Bank settlements, but said he would only do that after US President Donald Trump released his peace plan and would do it in coordination with the US as much as possible.The European Union and the United Nations immediately condemned Netanyahu’s words regarding annexation. “The EU will not recognize any changes to the pre-1967 borders including with regard to Jerusalem, other than those agreed by the parties,” it said in a statement on Wednesday.“The policy of settlement construction and expansion, including in East Jerusalem, is illegal under international law and its continuation, and actions taken in this context, undermine the viability of the two-state solution and the prospects for a lasting peace,” it added.“Unilateral actions are not helpful in the peace process,” Stephane Dujarric, spokesman for UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, said on Tuesday in New York. “Any Israeli decision to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration in the occupied West Bank is without any international legal effect. I think such a prospect would be devastating to the potential of reviving negotiations, regional peace and the very essence of a two-State solution,” Dujarric said.There were very few comments on Netanyahu’s statement regarding Mevo’ot Yericho, a small community of some 30 families that the Civil Administration had been in the process of authorizing as a new neighborhood of the settlement of Yitav.Jordan Valley Regional Council head David Lahiani welcomed the move as a sign of Netanyahu’s commitment to the region, while the left-wing group Peace Now attacked it as last minute electioneering in an attempt to bribe right-wing voters.During Netanyahu’s decade in office, the cabinet has approved six new settlements, five of which were pre-existing outposts. The outposts of Bruchin, Sansana and Rechilim were approved with one cabinet vote in 2012.In 2017, the cabinet voted to create the completely new settlement of Amihai, followed by the approval of the Gilad Farm outpost as a settlement. Legal issues regarding land status have complicated the approval process for housing. It’s expected that housing approvals will be more quickly forthcoming with Mevo’ot Yericho.In spite of the unusual occurrence of such an approval, focus remained on Netanyahu’s annexation pledge as the Yamina party leader Ayelet Shaked noted that Netanyahu could apply sovereignty to the Jordan Valley now with a cabinet vote.Skeptics wondered why he not taken such a step sooner.Speaking to the Knesset about his Jordan Valley annexation plan, Netanyahu mocked criticism that he had not taken such a step during the 13 years he has spent serving as the country’s prime minister.“Those who ask why we didnt annex it before don’t understand how it works,” he said. “I have been working for years on softening hearts. It is a gradual process. That is why I told the US over the past few days about my decision.”The Arab League Foreign Ministers issued a statement from Cairo warning that this was a “dangerous development” and “a new Israeli aggression.” In the statement, the league added that it “regards these statements as undermining the chances of any progress in the peace process and will torpedo all its foundations.”Arab foreign ministers had been holding a meeting in Cairo, seat of the Arab League, but added an emergency session after Netanyahu made his comments.On Wednesday, Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas warned that annexation would end all agreements that the Palestinians had signed with Israel, the Palestinian News Agency WAFA reported.“It’s impossible to have a Palestinian state without the Jordan Valley,” chief Palestinian negotiator Saeb Erekat told Reuters in an interview from his office in Jericho. “My prosperity can come [only] if I can control my natural resources, my shores on the Dead Sea, my shores on the Mediterranean, my water, my land,” Erekat said.Around 65,000 Palestinians and 11,000 Israeli settlers live in the Jordan Valley and northern Dead Sea area, according to the Israeli human rights group B’Tselem. The main Palestinian city is Jericho, with around 28 villages and smaller Bedouin communities.Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said on Twitter that Netanyahu was “Killing all chances for peace for electoral purposes is irresponsible, dangerous. International community must state it rejects such futile attempts to consolidate occupation.”The Jordanian cabinet also met on Wednesday and warned that the move would have “disastrous consequences over the future of peace and the security of the region and its stability,” and would “deepen the cycle of violence.”The Bahrain foreign ministry said, “This announcement represents a blatant and unacceptable violation of the rights of the Palestinian people and reflects a determination to not reach just and comprehensive peace.”Qatari Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani tweeted: “There can be no peace in the region without a just and lasting solution in accordance with the resolutions of international legitimacy. We reject the continued encroachment of the occupier on the Palestinian people and assert our firm stance towards this issue, as we stand committed to our brothers in the Arab countries who agree with us.”Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu also tweeted that “The election promise of Netanyahu, who is giving all kind of illegal, unlawful and aggressive messages before the election, is a racist apartheid state. Will defend rights and interests of our Palestinian brothers&sisters till the end.”Reuters contributed to this report.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });