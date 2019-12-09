Israel to hold extreme-weather exercise as winter arrives

Israeli authorities will conduct nationwide drills on Tuesday 10 and Wednesday 11 December to deal with extreme weather scenarios.The drills are being run by the Ministry of Public Security, in collaboration with the IDF, Israel Police, Israel Prison Service, Fire and Rescue Commission, the Ministry of the Interior as well as other bodies, and the exercise has been named "Storm Suit."report last week amid a UN Climate Change Conference in Madrid, detailing the impact of climate change on Israel's climate, and projected potential future natural disasters. The report focuses on four climate trends expected to negatively impact Israel: higher temperatures, higher humidity, rising sea levels and more extreme weather fluctuations.Israel has also been preparing for a long-overdue, large scale earthquake, leading to IDF and Navy drills taking place, as well as government-funded projects to help Israelis prepare for any future earthquake or resulting tsunami.The "Storm Suit" exercise includes scenarios for extreme wintry weather conditions that will test the efficiency of inter-organizational competence and the level of national preparedness in responding to such weather in Israel. On Wednesday 11 December a field exercise will take place at Kiryat Anavim, a kibbutz in central Israel, simulating the collapse of guest facilities leading to many injuries. The scenario will be led by the Israel Police, with the participation of the Minister of Public Security Gilad Erdan, the Deputy Commissioner of Israel Police and other officials. During the exercise, a field tour will be held.Later that afternoon, another exercise will take place at the Shlomo Group Arena in Tel Aviv with Erdan and Minister of Internal Affairs Aryeh Deri during which a situation assessment and review will be conducted by the Director of Emergency Services at the Ministry of the Interior, the head of the Israel Police and other bodies involved. Israel's Ministry of Environmental Protection released a