Israel to release two Syrian prisoners in exchange for Baumel’s body

Israel will release two Syrian citizens from prison on Thursday night and Friday, in exchange for the body of Sgt. Zachary Baumel, returned to Israel last year.The Prime Minister’s Office confirmed on Thursday night that it authorized the release of the two prisoners “as a diplomatic gesture and a goodwill step, following the transfer of Zachary Baumel, of blessed memory, from Syria to Israel.” Baumel went missing in action during the Battle of Sultan Yacoub in the 1982 Lebanon War, and his remains were returned to Israel with help from Russia in April. At the time, IDF Spokesman Brig.-Gen. Ronen Manelis said there was no prisoner exchange.The first prisoner, Amal Abu Salah, was expected to be released at midnight between Thursday and Friday. Salah, 25, of Majdal Shams in the Golan was serving a sentence of seven years and eight months on a manslaughter charge, for killing a Syrian citizen and was supposed to be released in 2023. This was his first time in prison.The second is a security prisoner, Makath Sudki, who was serving the fifth of 11 years in prison for treason and espionage, supporting terror and contact with a hostile organization. This was Sudki’s second prison sentence, after he was released in 2012 following 2012 years in prison.Baumel was brought to Israel on an El Al flight on April 4, 2019. He was identified by DNA evidence. The IDF also recovered Baumel's tzitzit, a religious fringed garment, as well as his tank jumpsuit.Netanyahu said Israel "invested immense resources" in finding Baumel, and IDF intelligence's efforts continued over the decades since he went missing.