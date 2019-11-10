Israel ‘under threat’ by lack of basic education for ultra-Orthodox

The high retention by the ultra-Orthodox community of its members, combined with the extremely high birthrate in that sector, combined withe absence of a basic education in ultra-Orthodox schools will endanger the physical survival of the State of Israel, a new study has argued.



The study, conducted by Prof. Dan Ben David of the Shoresh Institution for Socioeconomic Research, contends that Israel needs to forget its earlier demographic concern about maintaining a Jewish majority, and instead focus on the severe challenges that it will face over the next half a century during which time the ultra-Orthodox share of the population will more than triple.

The fact that very few ultra-Orthodox high-school pupils study the core curriculum subjects such as Maths, English, and Science, means that Israel’s economy in the future will be unable to sustain its needs for a modern, effective army, Ben David argues.According to his study, some 94 percent of those who grew up in the ultra-Orthodox community remain ultra-Orthodox as adults.Of the remainder, three percent become religious-Zionists, two percent become religiously traditional, and one percent become secular.At the other end of the spectrum, secular Israelis also have a high rate of retention of their community, with only ten percent of those born secular joining another sector of the population as adults.But because the ultra-Orthodox sector has such a high birthrate, the country’s population will inevitably become more ultra-Orthodox.According to Ben David’s study which uses statistical data from the Central Bureau of Statistics, ultra-Orthodox women have an average birthrate of 7.1 children, compared to just 2.2 for secular Jews, 2.7 for religiously traditional Jews, and 4.0 for religious-Zionist Jews.Although the religious-Zionist sector also has a high birthrate, it has low rate of retention, with 45% of its community dropping out of the sector, most of whom become religiously traditional.The average birthrate for Muslim women is 3.4 children.According to these figures, Ben David predicts that by 2065, some 35% of Israel’s population will be ultra-Orthodox, compared to its current level of 9% of the population.The study points to the fact that the overwhelming majority of ultra-Orthodox high-school aged pupils do not study core curriculum subjects such as Maths, English, and the sciences.Some ultra-Orthodox elementary schools do teach core curriculum studies, such as the Shas run school network Maayan Hinuch Torani, but it is not thought to be a high standard, while large numbers of other ultra-Orthodox elementary school children get virtually no core curriculum studies.Ben David points out that despite recent increases in the number of ultra-Orthodox men and women studying for academic degrees in colleges and universities, the share of working age ultra-Orthodox men with such qualifications has remained the same over the last 15 years, at around 15%, and even declined slightly over the last four years.Since it is ultra- Orthodox men who have extremely low rates of workforce participation, with just 51% in employment, the figures regarding the failure to increase the share of ultra-Orthodox men with higher-education qualifications is of particular concern.Although around 35% ultra-Orthodox women have a higher education qualification, up from 15% in 2004, a recent report by the State Comptroller’s Office observed that too many women from the sector are studying for teaching degrees and receiving state subsidies for these qualifications, when there are too few jobs in the ultra-Orthodox education sector for them.“Israel is situated on a socioeconomic trajectory that is unsustainable in the long run, unless fundamental changes in policies are implemented soon that can significantly change the country’s current course,” concludes Ben David.“Being situated in one of the planet’s most dangerous regions, Israel requires a first world army to simply continue to exist. Maintaining a first world army requires a first world economy. But roughly half of Israel’s children (not just the ultra-Orthodox) are receiving a third world education, and they belong to the fastest growing population streams. As adults, they will only be able to maintain a third world economy, with all that this entails regarding Israel’s future physical existence.“Provision of a quality education to ultra-Orthodox children through high school that includes a mandatory, full – and considerably upgraded – core curriculum is a necessary condition for Israel’s physical survival.”

