Israel welcomes Ukraine’s decision to open ‘diplomatic’ office in J'lem

Foreign Minister Israel Katz welcomed Ukraine’s formal decision on Friday to open what he stressed was a “diplomatic mission” in Jerusalem, saying that this “strengthens the status of Jerusalem in the world.”



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced during a visit there in August that Ukraine had agreed to open a hi-tech and investment office in Jerusalem, and that Israel would open a similar bureau in Kiev.

“This office will have the status of a diplomatic mission and will be part of the Ukrainian embassy in Israel,” Katz said.Diplomatic officials said that while there is considerable support in the Ukrainian parliament to move its embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, the European Union’s strong opposition to this move – and Kiev’s need for European support and assistance in dealing with Moscow – has militated against the step.In opening an official office in Jerusalem, Ukraine is following the example of several other countries which – since the US moved its embassy to Jerusalem in May 2018 – have opened offices in Jerusalem, but kept their embassies in Tel Aviv.Hungary, for example, opened an economic and trade office in Jerusalem, as has the Czech Republic and Honduras. Australia has opened a trade and defense office in the capital, while Brazil and Paraguay have declared their intention to open offices in Jerusalem as well. Paraguay moved its embassy to Jerusalem shortly after the US Embassy move, but then quickly moved it back to Tel Aviv after new elections there.Since the US Embassy move, only Guatemala has followed the US’s lead and permanently placed its embassy in Jerusalem.One diplomatic official said that a number of countries are waiting to see what happens in the 2020 US election before deciding whether to relocate their embassies, with the likelihood that if US President Donald Trump wins reelection, some countries may then move their embassies in an effort to score points with the president, who they would then realize is not a passing phenomenon.Russia and Australia have announced that they recognize “west Jerusalem” as Israel’s capital.

