Erdan asks U.S. governors to take action against Airbnb

Israeli Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Strategic Affairs Minister Gilad Erdan asked four states in the US to take action against Airbnb for its decision to remove West Bank settlement listings from its global website advertising vacation rental properties.
In a letter to outgoing Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner, he wrote, “Airbnb’s announced policy is especially disturbing when one understands that it is a policy directed only toward Israel.
“Such a policy has not been applied by the company to any other country or region involved in a national dispute or conflict.
“This constitutes (one hopes unintentionally) the modern form of an antisemitism price which applies a double standard to Israel
in a way that is not expected or demanded of any other country.
“Following our meeting and your leadership in denouncing the boycott movement, I ask that you consider speaking out against the company’s decision, and taking any other relevant steps, including in relation to commercial dealings between Airbnb, the State of Illinois and its employees,” Erdan wrote.
He wrote a similar letter to three other states with large Jewish populations, including New York, California and Florida.
Florida’s governor elect Ron DeSantis has already spoken against Airbnb.
According to a press release on his office’s website, DeSantis “criticized Airbnb for taking “steps against Israel” with recent business decisions that have been hailed as a victory for the anti-Semitic “Boycott, Divest, Sanctions” movement. The Governor-elect warned the company that if it continues, Florida will look to take steps against them.”
According to the Israeli Broadcasting Corporation KANN, Rauner has called on the Illinois Investment Policy Board to use the state’s anti-BDS legislation against the company.
Last week the Municipality of Beverly Hills passed a resolution condemning the Airbnb decision.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>