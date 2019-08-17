Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli Nature and Parks Authority imposes new regulations on ivory

The NPA will prohibit all trade in ivory and products resembling ivory, such as mammoth ivory.

By LEON SVERDLOV
August 17, 2019 14:35
1 minute read.
Two elephant ivories retrieved by the Civil Administration at the Allenby Bridge crossing in October

Two elephant ivories retrieved by the Civil Administration at the Allenby Bridge crossing in October 18, 2018. (photo credit: COGAT)

 The Nature and Parks Authority will impose new regulations upon possession and distribution of ivory, in order to protect the endangered population of Elephants – it said Saturday in a press release.

The NPA, the organization responsible for wildlife protection in Israel, has announced that it would strengthen the regulations on ivory, in order to minimize the overall trade in ivory in Israel.
The new regulations, that would prohibit all trade in ivory while permitting the possession of ivory obtained before 1976, would take effect on January 1st 2021.


By imposing the new regulations Israel would join the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora, joining other countries in protecting the endangered population of elephants and the fight against poaching.


According to the convention that makes a distinction between "old" and "new" ivory, with the defining dates being July 1, 1975 for Asian elephants, and February 26, 1976 for African elephants.

Ivory trade supervision (photo credit: Israeli Nature and Parks Authority)


The NPA will prohibit all import, export, and overall trade in ivory and products resembling ivory, such as mammoth ivory.


NPA said will permit non-commercial import and export of ivory under "strictly limiting conditions," exclusively for research and education, and will issue "special permits" for trade in "small items" containing "old ivory."


According to the NPA, after January 1, 2021, "the public would be able to possess ivory and mammoth ivory under the condition that it had been obtained before the regulations were imposed."


Related Content

August 17, 2019
Odeh to Barak: 'Get off the public stage, you should be left in the past'

By MAARIV ONLINE

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings