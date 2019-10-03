Israeli Youth U.N. Delegate: Israel will become the 'impact nation'

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres addresses the opening of the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly . (photo credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON)

Israel's Youth Delegate to the UN, Ruth Moatti, addressed the Third Committee on Tuesday and spoke about Israel's innovative spirit and its history.





Moatti begins speaking at 56:10"I would like to share with you today the spirit of Israel’s youth, a generation defined by its deep curiosity for finding new and innovative ways to positively impact the world," Moatti began. She acknowledged that Israel's impact on the world relative to its age - just 71 years old saying, "71 years ago a group of young, passionate and driven leaders created the modern state of Israel in our ancestral homeland, sewing the seeds for a thriving nation."Moatti emphasized that Israel's innovative nature, and in particular the entrepreneurial spirit of its youth, is rooted in the ideals of its pioneers and "the Israeli tradition of helping whenever and wherever we can.""To us, Israel is not only about innovation and technology, but about impacting the world for the better," Moatti said.She talked about examples of Israeli startups whose innovations have made a "social impact," focusing on ReWalk , WaterGen and Mobileye. ReWalk developed technology that allows paralyzed people to walk again, WaterGen is able to distill clean drinking water from thin air and Mobileye 's technology prevents traffic accidents.Moatti explained that she had personal experience with Israeli youth changing the world when she went with an Israeli delegation to Uganda where they helped women in rural areas build skills and acquire "knowledge to achieve financial independence."She then quoted late president Shimon Peres who said "Without fantasy we cannot do fantastic things."Moatti closed by sharing her fantasy, a world where entrepreneurship offers everyone "opportunities to thrive and to soar. A world where the impact nation achieves international impact. Together we can do fantastic things."

