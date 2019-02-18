Israeli accused of a Tinder-con involving millions, various partners

Woman in red looking angry .
(photo credit: INGIMAGE)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Israeli citizen Shimon Yehuda Hayut is allegedly a criminal who used the online dating app Tinder and a complex web of lies to convince women to loan him money before he vanishes completelyy, Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang reported.
Cecilie Schroder Fjellhoy, a Norwegian citizen who currently lives in London, was troubled to discover that the man she had been dating for months, Simon Leviev, hadn't paid her back a sum of $500,000 that she loaned him.
She was comfortable giving him the money because, with a private jet, a bodyguard and a secretary - he appeared to be a wealthy businessman able to repay the money. Their dates took her to Amsterdam and Oslo where she was treated to a life of luxury, indicating she was dating a man of substantial wealth.
"Everything I thought he was, was a lie," Fjellhoy told the site, "it's like you're brainwashed in a way I never believed I could be."
After filing complaints with both British and Norwegian police she turned to VG
, and learned her so-called boyfriend is really Israeli criminal Shimon Yehuda Hayut. That the scam had been pulled on three Finnish women in 2015, and Hayut fled from an Israeli court to Europe after he was convicted in fraud in 2011.
The money Fjellhoy gave Hayut was used to buy airline tickets for Pernilla Sjoholm, who was also angered to discover she is one of many women Hayut allegedly exploited, according to VG
.
Hayut had still not been arrested by Israeli, British, or Norwegian police and his whereabouts are unknown.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>