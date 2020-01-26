Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon and his American counterpart Kelly Craft are gearing up for a fight in the UN Security Council in the coming days, after US President Donald Trump is expected to release his plan for peace between Israel and the Palestinians.Danon and Craft planned to fly to Israel this week, but they canceled the trip so they can be in New York and coordinate their actions in case there are major responses to Trump’s plan, their offices said on Saturday. One possibility is an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, like the one that took place after Trump announced that he recognized Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and was moving the US embassy to the city.An American veto prevented the Security Council from condemning the move.The Security Council also called an emergency meeting after Trump recognized Israeli sovereignty in the Golan Heights, but its members condemned the Syrian regime’s actions.Another possible response from the UN are condemnations from the General Assembly, which is what happened following the US veto of condemning the embassy move.