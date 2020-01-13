The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli authorities fail to check Palestinian permit holders return home

The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) issues entry permits to Palestinians traveling into Israel, but has no mechanism to ensure they return home, it has emerged.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
JANUARY 13, 2020 15:36
An Israeli solider looks at ID of a Palestinian man at a checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus January 10, 2018 (photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
An Israeli solider looks at ID of a Palestinian man at a checkpoint near the West Bank city of Nablus January 10, 2018
(photo credit: REUTERS/MOHAMAD TOROKMAN)
Israeli authorities are effectively handing out one-way entry permits to Palestinians living in Gaza and the West Bank, as they have no mechanism for ensuring the permit holders return home, pro-Israel watchdog Im Tirtzu has discovered.
The organization made the discovery when it submitted a Freedom of Information request to the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), inquiring how many permits had been issued and of which types.
"We do not have any procedure for supervising or ensuring the return of a permit holder to his or her place of residence," COGAT stated in their reply.
"A reality in which no one is tracking whether a resident of the Palestinian Authority or the Gaza Strip who received an official permit from the State of Israel returned home is horrendous," said Im Tirtzu CEO Matan Peleg.
"It's inconceivable that Israel's security agencies are operating with an 'everything will be okay' attitude while providing hundreds of thousands of one-way entry permits. This is a gamble on the lives of Israeli citizens, and the procedure needs to be changed immediately," said Peleg.
Between 2014 and 2019, COGAT issued 2,645,696 entry permits to residents living in areas run by the Palestinian Authority, and a further 335,807 to residents of the Gaza strip, according to figures released by the authority to Im Tirtzu.
Of those issued to West Bank residents, COGAT reported that 310,506 were work permits; 263,815 for escorting patients; 239,705 for medical needs; 236,875 for general trips; and 196,965 for visiting families on holidays.
Other reasons for granting permits included the 53,596 granted to allow people to visit security prisoners, 46,469 granted to attend Friday prayers, 21,410 granted for foreign travel, 16,542 granted for family reunification purposes, and 9,836 business permits.
Meanwhile, the largest category of permits granted to Gazans was for medical purposes, with 62,642 permits being issued during the five year time period for this reason. Escorting patients was the second largest category, for which purpose 57,925 permits were issued, while 28,227 business permits were granted to Gazans.
COGAT also granted Gazans 21,394 permits to travel abroad, 19,511 permits to pray on the Temple Mount, 7,410 permits for Friday prayers, and 7,738 for Christian holidays.
Im Tirtzu asked COGAT how many Palestinians who entered Israel on one of these permits went on to be involved in acts of terrorism, but was told that only the Israel Police holds such records. According to Im Tirtzu, the Israel Police has yet to respond to their inquiry on this matter.


Tags Gaza Palestinian cogat
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Unbearable hypocrisy By JPOST EDITORIAL
Letters January 13,2020: Black mark on hatred of Jews By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Mike Evans Trump's doctrine of moral clarity By MIKE EVANS
Emily Schrader The demonization of the two-state solution By EMILY SCHRADER
Susan Hattis Rolef Think About It: Immunity versus ‘anyone but Bibi’ By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 US-Iran crisis threatens all-out war in Iraq, Mideast, world - Iraqi PM
A Ghadr 1 class Shahab 3 long range missile is prepared for launch during a test from an unknown location in central Iran
2 Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters as they demand Khamenei quit
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
3 Israel unveils breakthrough laser to intercept missiles, aerial threats
Artistic depiction of how innovative laser defense system would function on the battle field
4 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
5 Israeli tech company making water from air gets top honor in Las Vegas
Illustration: Pulling water-from-air
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by