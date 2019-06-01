Musical virtuoso brothers David and Michael Greilsammer team up

As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.

The Brothers Greilsammer are an amazing duo. David is a concert pianist and current conductor of the Geneva Camerata. Michael is a virtuoso, classical violinist, composer and singer. Both have busy schedules, as well as distinction for musically daring performances. It is not often that the brothers are in the same country at the same time, but this year they are home in Israel together for three performances in June with the Ra’anana Symphonette.



“It brings us back to our childhood and the beautiful moments playing together,” David told The Jerusalem Post recently.

The Israeli brothers both received their musical training at the Jerusalem Academy of Music and Dance, and David furthered his studies at Juilliard in New York.



The New York Times selected David’s albums Baroque Conversations and Mozart In Between (both Sony labels) to be among the Recordings of the Year. In addition, the paper chose his solo recital, titled “Scarlatti: Cage: Sonatas” as one of the year’s 10 most important musical events.



“I discovered [Domenico] Scarlatti (1685-1757), a late Baroque composer, and John Cage (1912-1992), an American contemporary composer, have a great deal in common,” says David Greilsammer. “Both were inventive and visionary. They wanted to bring something new to their time, undoubtedly something we rarely see.”



Michael Greilsammer looks to the future by creating music that’s a fusion of sounds, distinctive, evocative and listenable. His songs and instrumental works connect distant and varied musical worlds, such as rock, reggae, Irish music, Baroque, French chanson and the melodies and rhythms of the Mediterranean. Known for his beautiful melodies, hypnotic rhythms, combination of styles and positive energies, Michael’s music is often performed on the radio, and he appears in performances in prestigious festivals throughout Europe, Canada, India and the Caribbean.



“Once you have built a solid musical background, the artist has a responsibility to take his own path and bring something different to the concert hall,” explains David. “I became interested in the opportunity to create encounters between distant musical worlds; between artists and composers who are at opposite ends of the music spectrum. The world of music is vast, and one does not have the right to close himself into one genre nor should he expect that of his audience.”



Michael diverged from the solely classical scene as a teen. “I began playing the violin at the age of five and it became an integral part of my being,” he explains. “However, I wanted something more and started to explore cultures through the world of music. Every place has its own music, yet can have a dialogue and blend with music of other cultures. I can not resist blending music – even from imaginary places like the Game of Thrones with the melody of ‘Hatikvah’” (which can be seen on YouTube).





“Connections are important and we searched for a connective and intelligent mix in building the program with the Ra’anana Symphonette,” elucidates David Greilsammer. Haydn Symphony No. 100 opens the program, known as the “Military Symphony” because of its use of the bass drum, cymbals and triangles, which in the 18th century was often called “Turkish Music,” and it’s followed by a performance of Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 23, which David will conduct from the piano.



The second half of the concert features the music of Michael and his wife, Shimrit, with David conducting the symphonette in new orchestrations written by David Sebba. “There will be some surprises for the audience,” says conductor Greilsammer, “because we plan [to insert] some unique classical touches in between the selections.”



Michael agreed that change in music is imperative. “Nothing is absolute. There is always a dialogue – between us as brothers, musicians, between husband and wife, and the beauty in classical, folk, popular culture.”



For ticket information: *8864 or go to www.symphonette.co.il

