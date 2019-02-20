Israeli delegation heads to Romania on interfaith diplomacy mission

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

An Israeli delegation traveled to Bucharest, Romania today, seeking to strengthen ties with the Romanian government through interfaith diplomatic relations.



The delegation, headed by Israeli Minister for Social Equality Gila Gamliel, will meet with meet with Romanian Prime Minister Viorica Dancila as well as many other ministers and members of of the Romanian parliament to encourage "active support for the State of Israel."

The main topic of discussion during these talks will be the relocation of the Romanian embassy in Israel to Jerusalem."At a time of historic new alliances in our region, we are strengthening our robust relationship with Romania for the betterment of both our peoples," said Gamliel. "The Government of Romania has chosen to be on the right side of history, and history will judge them favorably for this."The Israeli delegation, in addition to Gamliel, will be accompanied on the trip by Knesset Christian Allies Caucus Director and Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein.“As antisemitism manifested in hatred of Israel continues to rise in Western Europe, it is heartening to see the important efforts that our sister caucus in Romania has engaged in to advocate for the State of Israel through our shared Judeo-Christian values,” said Reinstein.Reinstein, a long-time enthusiast of embassies moving Jerusalem, has explained in the past that the embassies moving to the capital is proof that the caucus’ premise works.“We’re celebrating the biggest victory of faith-based diplomacy that the world has ever seen,” Reinstein said. “We had this idea that you can take people who have biblical support for Israel and turn it into real political action and we can start doing things that people thought was unheard of, and that’s exactly what happened this week.”The Christian Allies Caucus is a multiparty caucus of 19 members of Knesset, aiming to foster communication between Israeli legislators and Christian leaders and politicians around the world. There are 38 Israel Allies Caucuses in nations worldwide, under the auspices of the Israel Allies Foundation. The Israel Allies Foundation in itself is "dedicated to promoting communication between parliamentarians and legislators around the world over who share a belief that the State of Israel has the right to exist in peace within secure borders."

