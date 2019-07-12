Israeli digital health start-ups feeling at home in Houston

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

Treating 10 million patients every year, delivering one baby every 20 minutes and employing over 100,000 people across 52 hospitals and health institutions, Texas Medical Center (TMC) is the largest medical complex in the world.



The 2.1 square-mile medical district, located in the heart of Houston, is also home to an increasing number of Israel digital health start-ups, taking their first steps into the complex American healthcare system.

Facilitated by Tel Aviv-based Start-Up Nation Central, Israeli entrepreneurs have repeatedly been accepted to participate in TMC's prestigious medical technology accelerator TMCx, located at the TMC Innovation Institute.The four-month project provides companies with a shared workspace, a curriculum tailored to the entrepreneurs' needs, guidance from industry leaders and access to the unrivaled facilities offered by TMC.Start-Up Nation Central has hired Anat Zeidman, an Israel-born resident of Houston with extensive knowledge of TMC institutions and operations, to foster opportunities for Israeli companies on the ground."We needed to find places where Israeli ingenuity could have a comparative advantage and willing partners," said Sharon Shapira, Start-Up Nation Central's Digital Health Sector lead."This was clearly not going to happen in Boston, New York, or the Bay Area – those places are already packed with Israelis, there’s tons of competition, and really developed life sciences hubs. But we found it in Houston."Tel Aviv-based learning disabilities screening developer GiantLeap and Bet Shemesh-headquartered personalized medicine start-up DosentRx, two recent graduates of TMCx, are currently commencing paid proof-of-concept (POC) trials and opening offices in Houston to be close to the hospitals and research centers.Two previous accelerator participants, Haifa-based ultrasound diagnostic start-up Sonaris and Ramat Gan-based speech recognition technology developer VoiceItt, are in the process of deploying medical trials.Joining the accelerator's next cohort in August is Haifa-based InnoSphere, founded by two Arab-Israeli engineers from Haifa and the developer of a personalized home treatment device for ADHD."TMC is a good example of how Start-Up Nation Central builds a functioning bridge between Israel's innovation ecosystem and areas where this innovation is needed and can make an impact,” said Start-Up Nation Central general manager Guy Hilton."We send innovation one way, and the organizations we work with come to Israel to experience the solutions here in a more holistic way."

