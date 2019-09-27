Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli diplomats around the world call off strike

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
September 27, 2019 08:18
Israeli currency.

Money cash Shekels currency 521. (photo credit: Reuters)

The employees of the Foreign Ministry and Defense Ministry around the world have called off their strike after reaching a deal with the Finance Ministry on Thursday.

The ministries' employees had threatened strikes after the Finance Ministry released a statement Wednesday night, cancelling a regular allowance for diplomats and ordered them to pay retroactive funds if they cannot provide receipts for expense, as well as not allowing them to collect the representation fees that were customary in recent years.

In addition, the Foreign Ministry also demanded retroactive refunds worth thousands of shekels from ambassadors who cannot provide receipts for their expenses, Ynet reported.

These cutbacks were part of efforts by the Finance Ministry to slash government budgets to make up for the already steep deficit. Earlier in September, the ministry had already froze Foreign Ministry expenditures abroad.



Had the strike gone through, it would have shut down all consular services both in Israel and abroad, as well as closing all boarder crossings between Israel, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.


