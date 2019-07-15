Grandfather to IDF: Make prayer for soldiers' welfare for females, too

Israeli soldiers rest during a training session in Ben Shemen forest, near the city of Modi'in May 23, 2016..
Yuval Peleg, whose granddaughter recently enlisted in the Israel Defense Forces, has made a special appeal to the army to include female IDF soldiers in the special Prayer for the Welfare of the IDF said every Shabbat in many synagogues. according to a report by The Jerusalem Post's sister paper, Maariv.
Currently, only males are referred to in the prayer
Peleg's appeal, which went from the IDF to as far as the Prime Minister's Office, asserted, "It is inconceivable that when God forbid they fall, they are referred to specifically, but when alive they are not."
The text of the Prayer for the Welfare of the IDF, compiled by Shlomo Goren when he was chief rabbi of the army and the State of Israel, reads : "Whoever blessed our forefathers, Abraham and Isaac, will bless the soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces and members of the security forces guarding our country," with reference to the IDF soldiers in the masculine and not feminine.
The IDF Spokesperson responded initially that the text of the prayer for the IDF is in the hands of the Israeli Rabbinate, not the IDF, as it is said in the context of the civilian synagogue.
Chief Rabbi of Israel, David Lau, replied to Peleg's request: "We have forwarded your request to the office of the Chief Rabbinate for the subject to be discussed."
