The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israeli hospitals to benefit from $2 million grant to fight coronavirus

The money was donated through the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, an organisation set up to facilitate better understanding between the two groups.

By DONNA RACHEL EDMUNDS  
MARCH 23, 2020 23:28
Magen David Adom paramedics are seen wearing special protective suits and preparing to evacuate Israelis returing from the 'Diamond Princess' crusie ship. (photo credit: MDA)
Magen David Adom paramedics are seen wearing special protective suits and preparing to evacuate Israelis returing from the 'Diamond Princess' crusie ship.
(photo credit: MDA)
Fifteen hospitals across Israel are procuring lifesaving machinery including respiratory equipment to deal with high demand due to COVID-19, thanks to a donation of $2 million from the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews.
Over the last week The Fellowship has received dozens of requests from hospitals for help purchasing vital equipment to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. On Friday, the organization approved the substantial donation and expedited the grant approvals, having already given the go-ahead to hospitals to begin procurement.
The Fellowship is prioritizing hospitals on the periphery of Israel, which typically receive less financial support and are more at risk of being overwhelmed by high demand.
In addition to the hospital grants, 20 special testing devices have been purchased for Magen David Adom. They will be used by emergency workers to test patients, thereby reducing the burden on hospitals and reducing the public's potential for exposure to coronavirus through the healthcare system.
Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of The Fellowship, said, "Israel is dealing with an emergency like it has never known, and we are all committed to enlisting and assisting the medical teams that are at the forefront in this struggle. This is an urgent need, and we will go above and beyond in order to help in every way possible. We call on all our friends around the world to join us and contribute any way they can. We are indebted to our committed donors who are already answering this call, even though the coronavirus poses a direct threat to them and their communities as well."
The assistance being given to the hospitals is drawn from a $5 million emergency fund announced by The Fellowship on March 16. The fund also provides basic needs to the elderly who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus than other age groups.
To support the fund, the organization has started a fundraising campaign to call on its thousands of donors from across the world to support Israelis in need during the pandemic.
Founded in 1983 by Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, The Fellowship is currently the largest channel of Christian support for Israel, raising more than $120 million a year, mostly from Christian donors. Its aim is to promote better understanding between Christians and Jews.


Tags international fellowship of christians and jews The International Fellowship of Christian and Jews Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The sudden firing of Lucy Aharish from KAN By JPOST EDITORIAL
Nimrod Goren Coronavirus: Free Foreign Ministry from quarantine By NIMROD GOREN
My Word: Conquering fear in the time of corona By LIAT COLLINS
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Coronavirus has a spiritual effect By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli Nobel Laureate: Coronavirus spread is slowing
Nobel prize laureate Michael Levitt
2 World Health Organization backs call to avoid ibuprofen for coronavirus
Colorful of tablets and capsules pill in blister packaging arranged with beautiful pattern with flare light. Pharmaceutical industry concept. Pharmacy drugstore. Antibiotic drug resistance
3 Israeli doctor in Italy: We no longer help those over 60
Medical worker is seen at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Jinyintan hospital in Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak
4 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
5 Shocking coronavirus study says people could be locked down for 18 months
Health Ministry inspectors speak with a woman who is in self quarantine as a precaution against coronavirus spread in Hadera
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by