Israeli hospitals to benefit from $2 million grant to fight coronavirus

Fifteen hospitals across Israel are procuring lifesaving machinery including respiratory equipment to deal with high demand due to COVID-19, thanks to a donation of $2 million from the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews. Over the last week The Fellowship has received dozens of requests from hospitals for help purchasing vital equipment to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. On Friday, the organization approved the substantial donation and expedited the grant approvals, having already given the go-ahead to hospitals to begin procurement. The Fellowship is prioritizing hospitals on the periphery of Israel, which typically receive less financial support and are more at risk of being overwhelmed by high demand. In addition to the hospital grants, 20 special testing devices have been purchased for Magen David Adom. They will be used by emergency workers to test patients, thereby reducing the burden on hospitals and reducing the public's potential for exposure to coronavirus through the healthcare system. Yael Eckstein, President and CEO of The Fellowship, said, "Israel is dealing with an emergency like it has never known, and we are all committed to enlisting and assisting the medical teams that are at the forefront in this struggle. This is an urgent need, and we will go above and beyond in order to help in every way possible. We call on all our friends around the world to join us and contribute any way they can. We are indebted to our committed donors who are already answering this call, even though the coronavirus poses a direct threat to them and their communities as well."The assistance being given to the hospitals is drawn from a $5 million emergency fund announced by The Fellowship on March 16. The fund also provides basic needs to the elderly who are more vulnerable to the coronavirus than other age groups. To support the fund, the organization has started a fundraising campaign to call on its thousands of donors from across the world to support Israelis in need during the pandemic. Founded in 1983 by Rabbi Yechiel Eckstein, The Fellowship is currently the largest channel of Christian support for Israel, raising more than $120 million a year, mostly from Christian donors. Its aim is to promote better understanding between Christians and Jews.