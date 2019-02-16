Israeli license plate bid goes up to 100,000 NIS, but is it worth it?

Dear Reader, As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before. Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications, like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations, we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.

An Israeli license plate 88-888-88, is receiving outlandish proposals of up to hundreds of thousands of shekels despite it only being worth around NIS 3,000, according to Ynet.



Rare license plates are often the center of admiration, with one license plate with the number "1," auctioned off EUR 8.41 million, or NIS 42 million in the United Arab Emirates.

"A vehicle with a regular number reaches a value of up to NIS 3,000, maybe even less" Erez Ben Yishai, the owner of the plates explained in the report. "But I have already received proposals for sums much higher than its real value - tens of thousands of shekels, and even one offer over a hundred thousand shekels."While it's exciting to have unique license plate, this one might not be worth it. The license plate and car, which was passed down to Ben Yishai from his mother, has received more than 3,000 car traffic reports. This is not because Erez and his family are terrible drivers, but rather when an incorrect registration number is specified in a report, the system automatically changes to 88-888-88."When my father contacted the municipalities and asked to cancel the report on the grounds that it was a mistake of the system, they would not believe there was really a car with that number," Ben Yishai said. But, "The family has never paid for any of the wrong reports, he said.The family originally obtained the license plate number when Ben Yishai's parents worked for the Licensing Office. When his mother took over as branch manager, her father decided to give her a car with the number 88-888-88.

