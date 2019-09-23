Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli man injured in West Bank when rock thrown through his windshield

There were several reports of rocks being thrown at cars bearing yellow Israeli license plates in the area.

By MARCY OSTER/JTA
September 23, 2019 04:09
IDF soldiers during a West Bank drill . (photo credit: IDF SPOKESMAN’S UNIT)

An Israeli man was hit in the face and injured while driving in the northern West Bank when a rock crashed through his windshield and hit him in the face.

The driver, a 23-year-old Israel Defense Forces officer who was on leave, was driving with his father near the settlement of Maale Shomron on Friday afternoon. He was taken to a hospital in Petah Tikvah and required surgery. The officer lost consciousness after being hit with the rock, and his father had to take over the wheel and pull the car over, he told the Israel National News website.

A day earlier, three firebombs were thrown at a car driving on the road between Maale Shomron and the Palestinian village of Azzun on the way to the settlement outpost of El Matan.  It was in the same place five years earlier that a firebomb hit a car carrying a father and his 11-year-old daughter. Ayala Shapira was severely burned in the attack.


