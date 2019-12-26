The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli man killed, youth missing due to stormy weather

The storm not only affect Israel. In Beirut, the storm toppled an old wall and several graves at an old Jewish cemetery that dates back to the early 1820s.

By ALON EINHORN, REUTERS  
DECEMBER 26, 2019 20:34
A man walks along the shore of the Mediterranean Sea as a cargo vessel that arrived at Israel's Ashdod port and was swept away when a storm began is seen nearby, close to Ashdod's port in southern Israel December 26, 2019 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
A 27-year-old Israeli man was killed on Thursday due to the stormy weather that swept the country.
Amjad Annan, 27, from Wadi Salama, near Karmiel, was killed when was swept away by a flood when he went out to close the sheep gate next to his house. Annan's wife alerted the police of his disappearance when he did not come home.
Annan was spotted unconscious near the stream and he was transferred to the Ziv Medical Center in Safed in a critical condition, where the doctors could not save his life.
Another 14-year-old youth from Yarka was reported missing when he was swept away by floods in the stream next to the village. The family requested that the police continue their search for the youth despite the sun setting down.
"We have been combing this area since 10:30 a.m.," said Search and Rescue commander in the area, Gil Bersano. "We have been cutting the stream at several points in an attempt to find the youth. Citizens of the area have been instructed not to travel the area."
A massive cargo ship drifted onto a beach in southern Israel after heavy winds and stormy weather forced the vessel away from its anchor point near the port of Ashdod.
The 90 meter-long Zelek Star was carrying cement and other goods from Greece to Israel when it was swept away and approached Oranim Beach, officials said. The beach’s sandy Mediterranean shoreline is popular with residents and tourists.
Photos showed locals walking along the beach with the 14 meter-high vessel towering over them in the background, abutting a stone seawall as shallow waves crashed onto its red exterior.
The storm not only affect Israel. In Beirut, the storm toppled an old wall and several graves at an old Jewish cemetery that dates back to the early 1820s.The storm knocked down a part of the wall which then collapsed on the tombstones bearing Hebrew writing on them.



