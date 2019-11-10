Israeli man self-immolates in a courtroom

A 50-year-old man set himself on fire in a courtroom in the Beersheba Magistrate Court. Despite heavy security at the courthouse, the man was able to enter with flammable materials. He was transferred to the Soroka hospital in critical condition.



The defendant was brought to court for threatening a health clinic employee telling her "call security, I'll show you what's what!" It is unclear as to why he decided to set himself on fire.

"I heard yelling and saw a woman running to one direction while the rest were running the opposite," said Ahmed Abu Alan who was sitting outside the court room. "I ran in and saw a man on fire thrashing around, I took the jacket off a man and jumped to attempt and put the fire out until someone came over with a fire extinguisher.""All the security guards but one ran out of the courtroom," Maher Abu Eish said, "I wish to apologize to the attorney whose robe I grabbed to put out the fire. I asked her if I could take it, she did not resist."Attorney Lior Cohen ran to the Chamber of Judges and grabbed a fire extinguisher from there, which was used to put out the fire. Judge Tzvi Forer thanked him for his "resourcefulness, doing anything he can to help the defendant."According to eyewitnesses, the defendant stepped into the courtroom, he was presented to the French translator by the typist, he then said some things in French, pulled out a bottle with a flammable content, poured it on himself and set himself on fire.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });