Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli man self-immolates in a courtroom

The defendant was brought to court for threatening a health clinic employee telling her "call security, I'll show you what's what!" It is unclear as to why he decided to set himself on fire.

By ALON EINHORN
November 10, 2019 14:41
1 minute read.
Police officers walk out of the courtroom where a man set himself on fire

Police officers walk out of the courtroom where a man set himself on fire. (photo credit: YASSER OKBI)

A 50-year-old man set himself on fire in a courtroom in the Beersheba Magistrate Court. Despite heavy security at the courthouse, the man was able to enter with flammable materials. He was transferred to the Soroka hospital in critical condition.

The defendant was brought to court for threatening a health clinic employee telling her "call security, I'll show you what's what!" It is unclear as to why he decided to set himself on fire.

"I heard yelling and saw a woman running to one direction while the rest were running the opposite," said Ahmed Abu Alan who was sitting outside the court room. "I ran in and saw a man on fire thrashing around, I took the jacket off a man and jumped to attempt and put the fire out until someone came over with a fire extinguisher."

"All the security guards but one ran out of the courtroom," Maher Abu Eish said, "I wish to apologize to the attorney whose robe I grabbed to put out the fire. I asked her if I could take it, she did not resist."

Attorney Lior Cohen ran to the Chamber of Judges and grabbed a fire extinguisher from there, which was used to put out the fire. Judge Tzvi Forer thanked him for his "resourcefulness, doing anything he can to help the defendant."

According to eyewitnesses, the defendant stepped into the courtroom, he was presented to the French translator by the typist, he then said some things in French, pulled out a bottle with a flammable content, poured it on himself and set himself on fire.


Related Content

Crowd at Rabin Square, November 2 2019
November 10, 2019
Climate of vicious hatred, incitement could spark political assassination

By GREER FAY CASHMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings