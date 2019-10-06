Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Israeli police completes preparations for Yom Kippur

The roads leading to all hospitals will remain opened throughout the fast.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 6, 2019 10:06
Israeli police patrol in the Old City during Jerusalem Day, 2019

Israeli police patrol in the Old City during Jerusalem Day, 2019. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

Israel Police completed the security preparations ahead of Yom Kippur that would be taking place between Tuesday and Wednesday, according to Police Spokesperson's Unit.

As part of the security measures taken, Police and Border Police forces will secure the public areas and synagogues across the country where the masses are expected to be gather during the fast.

The Western Wall and old city in Jerusalem will be reinforced, while roads around the old city will be closed for traffic and visitors will be able to enter only on foot.

Police units will patrol areas and neighborhoods and respond to any public disorder if they occur.


