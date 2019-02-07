Israel Elections NORTHERN SHIELD Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Blogs Premium

Israeli police return thousands of dollars to tourist in the nick of time

The tourist who was set to leave the country soon, had his bag stolen along with $20,000 and zł12,000.

By
February 7, 2019 08:56
Police return stolen money to tourist before flight.

Police return stolen money to tourist before flight.. (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

 
Israel Police caught a thief who stole a tourist's bag and money on Thursday, in the nick of time.

The tourist who was set to leave the country soon, had his bag stolen along with $20,000 and zł12,000. He reported the theft on Sunday after he visited a church in east Jerusalem.

Police return stolen money to tourist before his flight.


Realizing the tourist’s flight was at the end of the week, the Israeli police launched an investigation and caught a 30-year-old suspect with the stolen items.

"The Israel Police will act with determination to identify culprits," the Police Spokesperson's Unit said. We will "bring them to justice for their actions and return the stolen property to its owners."

