Israeli psychic Uri Geller: I helped Boris Johnson win UK elections

Brexit? Jeremy Corbyn's antisemitism? Those weren't the reason why Boris Johnson's Conservative party won the UK general election last week, it was Israeli psychic Uri Geller.In a post on his Twitter page, Geller claimed that he gave Johnson's team "A spoon which belonged to Golda Meir. I energised this spoon with #PositiveEnergy as part of my strategy with the #mindpower of the #UK public to ensure that #JeremyCorbyn did NOT end up as #primeminister!"
Geller also included a link to a video he posted on Facebook where he gives Johnson's team the spoon and explains that The British Conservative Party has won the United Kingdom's general election last week with an historic landslide result.The BBC is now forecasting that he will govern Parliament with a healthy majority of 76, giving him a comfortable platform on which to lead the UK out of the EU. While Labour's crushing electoral defeat led Jeremy Corbyn to immediately announce his intention to step down as leader.
Met with #borisjohnson's team, gave @BorisJohnson a spoon which belonged to Golda Meir. I energised this spoon with #PositiveEnergy as part of my strategy with the #mindpower of the #UK public to ensure that #JeremyCorbyn did NOT end up as #primeminister! https://t.co/zK252H9RhO— Uri Geller (@TheUriGeller) December 16, 2019
