June 10 2018
|
Sivan, 27, 5778
|
Israeli team using special enzyme to treat volcano burns in Guatemala

Guatemala’s Fuego volcano erupted on June 3, killing and wounding dozens.

By
June 10, 2018 00:35
THE ISRAELI medical team in Guatemala treats a patient after volcano erupts

THE ISRAELI medical team in Guatemala treats a patient after volcano erupts. (photo credit: FOREIGN MINISTRY)

An Israeli medical team dispatched to Guatemala last week to treat victims of a devastating volcano there were using a special enzyme developed at the Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba to treat the wounded, a Foreign Ministry spokesman said Saturday.

The enzyme was brought to the country by the team of specialists and facilities the speedy recovery of burns and reduces the need for surgery.

The team, made of 10 experts in treating burns and respiratory diseases, arrived in the Central American country Thursday evening and began seeing patients on Friday.

Guatemala’s Fuego volcano erupted on June 3, killing and wounding dozens. Israel, at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s directions, immediately sent aid and dispatched the medical team.

Guatemala President Jimmy Morales was in the country last month to inaugurate the opening of his country’s embassy in Jerusalem.


