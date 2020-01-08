Israeli tech companies enjoy funding boom, pull in $39.1 billion in 2010s

Israeli high-tech companies have enjoyed a decade of soaring growth, pulling in a grand total of $39.1 billion since 2010 a new joint report by the IVC Research Centre and the ZAG S&W international law firm has found. Since 2010, capital raising by Israeli companies has skyrocketed by a massive 400%, while the number of deals has increased 64% over the same time period. In 2019 alone $8.3 billion was raised in 522 deals, representing an increase of 30% on 2018's figure, cementing the exponential upward growth trend. Venture capitalists underwrote a record figure of $6.4 billion, of 77% of the total raised in 2019 in dollar volume. However, the number of deals declined somewhat, from 532 in 2018. 60% of deals in 2019 were venture capitalist funded. Adv. Shmulik Zysman, Founding Partner of ZAG-S&W said: "2019 marked a record year, capping a decade of successive increases in capital invested in the Israeli high-tech industry. The final quarter of 2019, and the entire year of 2019, symbolize the clear and consistent trend of the Israeli high-tech industry: tremendous growth and frequent record breaking."An interesting characteristic of the boost is the annual increase of tens of percent in capital raising in a wide range of fields, from software and the internet through life sciences to semiconductors."According to Zysman, the growth trend is in part due to the popularity of Israeli tech with foreign investors. However, domestic funds are also taking an interest, with total investments by these funds rising 30% in 2019. Over the decade investment by Israeli venture capitalist funds rose in both dollar volume and number of deals. 134 deals were domestically funded in 2010; by 2019 this figure had increased to 212, while the dollar amount invested ballooned from $295 million at the start of the decade to $1.106 billion in the last year. "The share of Israeli VC-based deals out of the total in 2019 remains in the mid-range numbers for the period 2010–2019," the report notes.The software sector lead capital raising in 2019, pulling in a whopping $4.4 billion, an increase of nearly 50% on the 2018 figure. The significant increase was largely due to 26 deals which each raised over $50 million, accounting for 58% of all funds raised by software companies. Life sciences also posted an increase, rising from $1.17 billion over 102 deals in 2018 to $1.37 billion over 121 deals in the year just gone. Meanwhile, cyber security tech attracted $1.88 billion in funding, with the number of deals remaining stable from 2018, and fintech raised a further $1.7 billion. Artificial intelligence was another high growth sector, hitting $3.7 billion across 199 deals brokered in 2019. 18 of those deals accounted for 55% of the total amount. The weighting toward larger deals is indicative of the picture as a whole. Mega rounds, defined as deals which raised over $50 million in funding, peaked in 2019 - just 41 deals captured 50% of the capital inflow. 20 of those deals managed to bring in over $100 million each; every one of which was in the growth stage. IVC CEO Guy Holzman said: "More Israeli companies in the growth stage aim to become their market’s leader. The continual increase in the amounts invested in mature start-ups is due to new investors, such as Israeli and foreign Private Equity funds. Furthermore, IVC noticed a decline in the number of newly established companies. We believe that both trends will continue in 2020."Mid-sized deals of $10 million - $50 million also did well, but smaller, typically early stage deals of under $1 million were the only metric to post a declining trend, shrinking to 17% of the total number of deals brokered, compared to the 2018 figure of 24%. "In terms of the number of deals and dollar amounts, it appears that the financial community’s interest in seed rounds peaked during
2017 - 2018," the report notes. It continues: "Seed investment patterns remained volatile across all of the last 8 years’ quarters. The slowdown in 2018–2019 could therefore be just local, temporary, minima. However, trends in the other round types have signaled a more profound shift in investor preferences, and not just in Israel. "The change in investor preferences over the decade is visible in the distribution of deals of early and growth stage companies. The change became apparent in 2017–2018, when the number of deals for the growth companies outnumbered deals in early stages."Commenting on the findings, Zysman said: "the phenomenon of venture capital with less risk, which we pointed out last year and throughout this past year, has unfortunately turned from a warning sign into a real, alarming trend. In the past year, not only has the relative share out of total investment in early stage companies declined, but also the total capital invested in these companies has decreased."He added: "It’s easy to remain optimistic, however, when in the last year the total capital raised by the Israeli high-tech industry was more than 30% higher than in 2018. Another reason for optimism is that we have recently noticed many investors dedicated to investment in early stage companies. These are positive signs that we hope to see in the coming quarters."Looking to the future, the report's authors forsee continued growth in Israeli tech funding, particularly in capital allocated to larger, more established companies. The slowdown in funding for smaller, earlier stage companies is not expected to reverse in 2020, however. Early stage in this case was defined as high tech companies in the seed and research-and-development stages, which weren't yet offering products to the market. In terms of sector, AI and cyber-security were tipped by the authors to be the most attractive to investors. The report was based on a survey of reports from 443 investors, of which 61 were Israeli VC funds and 382 were other entities.
