Israeli teen who fell to death in Yosemite: re-enacting social media post

Yosemite Falls is seen from a helicopter, June 2016.
(photo credit: JOSHUA ROBERTS / REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
An Israeli teen who fell to his death last year while hiking in Yosemite National Park in California was trying to re-enact another iconic social media photograph when he fell.
Tomer Frankfurter, 18, of Jerusalem, asked a woman to take his photo while he was hanging over the edge of the top of Nevada Fall when he fell 600 feet to his death, The Associated Press reported.
The teen was on a two-month trip to the United States prior to entering the Israeli army.
Reports originally said that Frankfurter died while taking a selfie. AP obtained the new information after filing a Freedom of Information Act request.
The Israeli was imitating a photo taken by tourists at Telegraph Rock in Rio de Janiero. An unnamed woman took the photos for Frankfurter, who then asked for help climbing back up.
He slipped from the hands of three other hikers as they tried to haul him back over the edge and fell to his death, AP reported.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>