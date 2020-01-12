The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israeli weapons named among ‘Most Important of the Decade' by Forbes

Three Israeli innovations in the field of warfare were highlighted in a recent addition of Forbes Magazine, which focused on the most important new weapons systems developed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JANUARY 12, 2020 03:12
Three Israeli innovations in the field of warfare were highlighted in a recent addition of Forbes Magazine, which focused on the most important new weapons systems developed and deployed during the last decade (2010-2019).
The popular magazine included Israeli weapon and defense system innovations such as Stuxnet, a malicious computer program that was used in a cyberattack targeting Iran's nuclear program in 2010. It is alleged that the program was jointly developed by Israel and the United States. The virus worked by targeting Iran's advanced computer systems responsible for the functioning of its centrifuges, causing major damage when activated. The virus is believed to have been in development since 2005.
Another weapon system listed was the Iron Dome Missile Defense System, which was the only one of its type. The magazine noted that Iron Dome was a milestone and effective counter-measure against short-range Palestinian rockets, while also mentioning that the system has saved lives with its 95% success rate.
The third system mentioned by Forbes was the Trophy Active Protection System for tanks, which is designed to inhibit incoming missiles, rockets and other anti-tank ordnance from striking its target.
“Israel lost 50 tanks to Hezbollah in 2006, but none in the 2014 Hamas war thanks to Trophy, which fires explosives to destroy incoming rockets. The US has equipped Abrams tanks with it,” Forbes highlighted.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems, the Israeli company that developed the systems, also responded by commenting that "[they] are proud and satisfied they chose our systems for the list, and more importantly, we are proud to produce systems that save Israeli lives every day. We are looking forward to a new decade of action, new systems and developments, and, most importantly – to continue to protect our country’s security,” they added.



