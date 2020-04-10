The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis are suffering, haredim have been made the scapegoat

The scenes of police cordoning off Bnei Brak like a medieval plague city will define the coronavirus crisis for most Israelis and international observers.

By GEDALIA GUTTENTAG  
APRIL 10, 2020 06:00
Israeli border policewmen chat with local residents at the entrance to Bnei Brak as Israel enforces a lockdown of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish town badly affected by coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Bnei Brak, Israel April 3, 2020 (photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
Israeli border policewmen chat with local residents at the entrance to Bnei Brak as Israel enforces a lockdown of the ultra-Orthodox Jewish town badly affected by coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Bnei Brak, Israel April 3, 2020
(photo credit: AMMAR AWAD / REUTERS)
JERUSALEM — Well done, Israeli media.
After the deluge of negative headlines over the last two weeks, when COVID-19 is finally beaten back, it will be the scenes of police cordoning off Bnei Brak like a medieval plague city that will define the corona crisis for most Israelis and international observers.
These media attacks, which would never be aimed at Arabs or other minorities, are depressing because they’re so predictable. Every crisis needs its fall guy, and so like the Jews accused of poisoning wells during the Black Death, Public Enemy No. 1 is now the haredi Orthodox world.
Accompanied by a constant drip of condescending commentary from outsiders about haredi society’s lack of media access and slavish adherence to rabbinic leadership, Israelis will remember the sight of riot police in Mea Shearim, not the masses breaking lockdown to saunter along Tel Aviv’s promenade or frolic in the parks, when they think back on the era of pandemic.
Headlines in national newspapers like “Israel heads to full shutdown — because of the haredim” and “Optimistic note: Corona will send the haredim into the 21st century” have become the norm. Now that it’s again open season on the haredim, Channel 12’s Rina Matzliach was able to accuse the entire haredi public of nearly 1 million people of mass tax evasion and keep her job.
It’s an indictment of the media coverage that the breathless stories of schools that refused to close are well-known, but the fact that 12% of early infections came from restaurants, most of which are not frequented by haredim, and only 7% from yeshivas, was barely mentioned.
So to provide some of the context that the media omitted, here are a few pointers:
Hindsight is 2020
It was only on Thursday night after Purim that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the country and said the school system and much of the economy would have to shut down. But according to medical authorities, the mass outbreak now underway likely broke out on Purim, when gatherings of up to 100 people were still permitted; large parties took place in Tel Aviv as much as in Bnei Brak. The horse had already bolted out of the barn by the time authorities slammed the door shut.
No apologetics
There’s no question that the haredi world has its share of rule breakers. A disturbing trend of people suspicious of scientific authority, and a mentality of “oiber chochom” (thinking we always know best) has reared its head again.
But this represents a tiny part of the booming haredi demographic. When the Netanya beachfront featured a number of gangland killings a decade ago, no one dismissed it as a city of mobsters. Why are the haredim besmirched in one go?
It’s the same story everywhere, from New York’s Borough Park to London: In a highly distinct community, the irresponsibility of a small minority is very noticeable. And where there are high levels of social interaction, the contagious nature of coronavirus has had a tragically high impact.
Mirror called corona
COVID-19 is a mirror that reflects society’s bigotries. When hard times come, the natural human reaction is to look for a scapegoat. That very often takes the shape of whichever group you’re already suspicious of. There’s a famine? Blame the gypsies. A shortage of work? It’s the foreigners. The haredim are Israeli society’s perennial “other,” making everyone else uncomfortable by refusing to be normal.
That leaves me with a suggestion for the country’s journalists. If you’re looking to tell a new story, here’s a question that doesn’t get much coverage:
What do Israel’s headlines say about the biases of those who write and read them?
A version of this article was also published on Mishpacha.com. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of JTA or its parent company, 70 Faces Media.


Tags Haredi haredim Coronavirus Coronavirus in Israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo What price will Israel pay in the next prisoner swap? By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor’s Notes: The Shkedi Model to build trust By YAAKOV KATZ
Ruthie Blum No coronavirus vaccine can inoculate against anti-vaxxers By RUTHIE BLUM
Ehud Olmert Blue and White? It’s black By EHUD OLMERT
Jacob Nagel Coronavirus crisis and its future influence on Israel-China-US relations By JACOB NAGEL, JONATHAN SCHANZER

Most Read

1 Israeli COVID-19 treatment shows 100% survival rate - preliminary data
Biologists work in a laboratory at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. in Haifa
2 Israeli scientists: 'In a few weeks, we will have coronavirus vaccine'
MIGAL researchers working vigorously to find a new coronavirus vaccine
3 Trump aims to prevent Chinese companies from building 5G network in U.S.
US President Donald Trump reacts to a question during an interview with Reuters in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, August 20, 2018
4 Lockdown lifted as Israel's corona count hits around 10,000
Residents stand on their balcony as they watch Israeli soldiers performing for them in a bid to assist civilians observing government stay-at-home orders to help fight the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Tel Aviv, Israel April 7, 2020.
5 American Jews: Are you white?
American Jews marching in New York with Israeli flags. How can we bridge the divide between Israel and the Diaspora?
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Tips
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by