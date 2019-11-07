Israelis are using photos of Greta Thunberg to shame each other over plastic utensils

16-year-old Swedish Climate activist Greta Thunberg speaks at the 2019 United Nations Climate Action Summit at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 23, 2019. (photo credit: LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)

Israelis who are concerned about a warming climate have a new tactic: using cut-out photos of the prominent teen climate activist Greta Thunberg to shame their colleagues for using plastic ware.



In workplaces across Tel Aviv, people are placing pictures of Thunberg, 16, in their kitchen areas next to disposable forks, knives and plates, according to Haaretz reporter Allison Kaplan Sommer.

A trend in Tel Aviv workplace cafeterias - photos of a judgemental Greta Thunberg next to disposable utensils. Here is #1: pic.twitter.com/8Zk93RfZ5s — Allison K. Sommer (@AllisonKSommer) November 5, 2019

Here's another one - at Wix headquarters in Tel Aviv, via @YatirKaaren pic.twitter.com/9c4Gr21O4f — Allison K. Sommer (@AllisonKSommer) November 6, 2019

Global recognition of Thunberg grew in September when she addressed the United Nations Climate Action Summit and spoke of the dangers of the climate crisis. She sailed to the U.S. from her native Sweden instead of flying, to limit her carbon emissions.One of the photos, showing a visibly angry Thunberg, reads “HOW DARE YOU” — a reference to her U.N. speech, which went viral.Tel Aviv recently passed a ban on single-use plastics in kindergartens and afternoon childcare facilities.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });