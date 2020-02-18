The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israelis onboard 'Diamond Princess' should be en route home by Thursday

The flight is being paid for by Harel, Clal and Migdal and will be manned by a foreign crew.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 18, 2020 04:42
Passengers and children stand on the desk of the cruise ship Diamond Princess, as the vessel's passengers continue to be tested for coronavirus, at Daikoku Pier Cruise Terminal in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan February 13, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON)
An airplane paid for by three local insurance companies will leave from Thailand and travel to Japan as early as Wednesday to pick up the 12 Israelis ho are not infected with coronavirus from the "Diamond Princess" cruise ship, according to a release sent to the press early Tuesday morning. 
The 14-seat private jet is being released with the aim of bringing the Israelis back to Israel after they finish undergoing medical tests in Tokyo.
Three Israelis who were diagnosed with the virus will remain hospitalized in the region.
By Thursday any healthy Israelis are expected to be en route to the Holy Land. Upon arrival, they will be quarantined
"We are doing our utmost and working on several channels to bring Israelis back to Israel as soon as possible," said Yoel Amir, CEO of PassportCard. "The Thai aircraft is operational and will allow us to bring passengers to the country sooner. We are awaiting the final approval of all the relevant officials."
The Health Ministry instructed on Sunday that all those coming from China, Thailand, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan are to quarantine themselves at home upon return to the country.
Additionally, Minister of the Interior Aryeh Deri announced Monday evening that Israel would prohibit anyone who has recently stayed in various destinations in certain Southeast-Asian countries and does not hold Israeli citizenship from entering the country.
 


