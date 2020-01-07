Israelis take the Gold, defeat 750 people, at World Debate Championship

Two Israeli students, Hadar Goldberg and Maya Saveliev, won the gold medal at the final event of the 40th World Universities Debate Championship held in Thailand on Friday, a press release reported.The two defeated 384 groups, which included 750 speakers. Saveliev was picked as the best debater during the finals. The two competed in the category of debaters who speak English as a second language. The two were competing on behalf of the Open University of Israel, and defeated six fellow Israelis from Tel Aviv University during the competition.