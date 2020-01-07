Israelis think their leadership is corrupt - IDI survey

The majority of Israelis think that their leadership is corrupt, according to the comprehensive annual Israel Democracy Index that was presented on Tuesday morning to President Reuven Rivlin at the President's Residence.The Israeli Democracy Index was conducted for the 17th year by The Guttman Center for Public Opinion and Policy Research at the Israel Democracy Institute on the basis of a large-scale public opinion survey conducted in May 2019. The survey included 1,041 interviewees (852 Jews and others, and 162 Arabs), who constitute a representative sample of the adult Israeli population.The poll found that 58% see their leadership as corrupt or very corrupt, 24% see it as moderately corrupt and 16% not at all, while two percent had no opinion.The percentage who deem their leadership corrupt has been rising steadily since IDI began measuring it in 2014 when it stood at 43%. IDI found a connection between perceptions regarding corruption and perceptions of the quality of Israel’s democracy in that 46.5% of those who think Israel’s leadership is corrupt also think that the quality of Israel’s democracy is poor. Among those who think that Israeli leadership is not corrupt, only 18% think that Israel’s democracy is in poor condition.The IDF remains the most trusted Israeli institution. Ninety percent of Jewish Israelis say they trust the army, followed by the office of the president (71%) and the Supreme Court (55%).Less than half of Jewish Israelis trust the police (44%) and the media (36%). At the bottom of the list are the government and Knesset (30% each) and political parties (14%). Last month, the Israeli Voice Index of the Guttman Center of the Israel Democracy Institute also tested public trust in the Attorney General's Office: 46.5% of Jewish Israelis said they trust Avichai Mandelblit, and a similar percentage (42%) – the State Prosecution.Haif of Israelis think that the state of the judicial system is in a good state. At the same time, 50% of Jewish Israelis and 42% of Arab Israelis think that the courts do not give equal treatment to everyone appearing before them. Asked if they think that the legal rulings of Supreme Court justices are influenced by their political views, 59% said yes. Among Jewish Israelis this opinion is held predominantly by the right-wing (78%) and the haredim (ultra-Orthodox) (85%). Only 36.5% of the left-wing and 46% of secular Jews agreed.“For a year now, the security, economic, social and diplomatic challenges that lie before us are not receiving the attention would deserve from a stable government," Rivlin said upon receiving the report. "One does not need to be an expert to understand that we are spiraling out of control. The situation we find ourselves in is problematic, and even dangerous. It is dangerous because the trust that the public holds in the institutions of democracy: in elections, in political parties and in the Knesset – has been eroded. Even more troubling, the political stalemate, this debacle, is eroding our nation's faith in our ability to work together and live together. When the nation witnesses its leaders spewing hatred at one another, boycotting entire communities and seeking votes via a strategy of divisiveness, what is left for them to believe in?"IDI president Yohanan Plesner said the findings had a message for Israeli politicians.“While the past year was characterized by an ongoing onslaught on the professionalism and integrity of civil servants and the institutions of law and order, these assaults had very little effect on the public's positions," he said. "As we can see in the index, the public's trust in the Supreme Court is still four times higher than it is in the political parties. Politicians who hasten to attack law enforcement institutions in the name of 'the people' would be well advised to think twice before doing so.”Similar to in previous years, the general public’s assessment (Jews and Arabs) of Israel’s overall situation continued to be positive: 50% believe that the overall situation is good or very good (down 3% from last year); 34% think that Israeli democracy is good or very good, as compared with 35% who rate it as either bad or very bad.Those who identify as right-wing view both the overall situation and the state of Israeli democracy more positively, with 68% of the right-wing, 42% of the center and 24% of the left-wing saying that the situation is good or very good. Additionally, 84% of Jewish and Arab Israelis said they would choose to live in Israel even if offered US or Western European citizenship.Sixty percent of the Jewish Israeli public believe that the Israeli government should not take into account the views of the Diaspora Jews when making important decisions (up from 46.5% in 2014), while 38% believe the government should consider their positions. More than half of Jewish Israelis, 51% believe that Jews the world over share a common destiny.