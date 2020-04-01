Israelis to celebrate Shabbat from their balconies this weekend

While Israelis will be confined to their homes this weekend, it won't stop thousands from sharing a prayer together in solidarity from the safety of their own home.Israelis will be celebrating Shabbat on their balconies this weekend, lighting candles and being serenaded by Israeli recording artist Einat Sarouf as they all join in song together during the coronavirus lockdown. The initiative is the product of the joint cooperation between the Israeli Association of Community Centers and JCC Global, who will live stream the event via Zoom, as a part of the UNPLUGGED Initiative.“These days, as we all lose track of time, it is even more important to remember and remind ourselves of the Shabbat, to find a way to grant ourselves a 24-hour period in which we free ourselves from news and updates, fears and stress. A whole weekend of family time, rather than screen time. Choose peacefulness over boredom," said Dr. Ruth Kabessa Abramzon, Shabbat UNPLUGGED Founder. "The Jewish spirit, the human spirit, will prevail, and we set out to support our friends and relatives, proving that we can be together no matter how far, despite all challenges. Together with our dear artist Einat and hundreds of families across Israel, we will jointly welcome the Shabbat in an inspirational, digital and musical manner. Do join us.”Avi Wortzman, Israel Association of Community Centers (IACC) Chairman added, "In these challenging times, when we are required to be isolated and estranged, the values of community support and 'togetherness' are absolutely vital. We put all our efforts in creating solutions for ongoing community activity, and see the joint welcoming of the Shabbat and balcony singing of the IACC communities as part of the Shabbat UNPLUGGED Initiative a wonderful means to maintaining a living community, despite the obvious challenges."The event can be streamed live through the link.