Israelis transformed after taking part in Homeless World Cup in Cardiff

For many, football is a religion, but like other team sports can be therapeutic too. Israel was one of the 50 countries to be represented at the 17th Homeless World Cup in Cardiff’s Bute Park in the heart of the Welsh capital, which finished this weekend.

Over 500 players from more than 50 countries took part in this inspiring week-long festival of football - but those who took part saw thus was much more than just football - it was about giving disenfranchised people a sense of meaning, fulfillment and pride.

The aim of the tournament is not just to instill self-worth and motivation in the participants, but also to raise awareness of the plight of the homeless.

The participants in the competition have a variety of challenging backgrounds- asylum seekers, those on alcohol or drugs, homeless within the year.

The social angle is also very important, as players from around the globe travel, meet new people and most importantly get a chance to hope for a better future.

The football is played on a small pitch, four on a team and each games lasts is fourteen minutes - not just the players themselves, but people come from all around Cardiff and beyond to watch the games in the temporary stands in Bute Park . The place where sadly many of Cardiff’s homeless pitch their sleeping bags during the rest of the year.

Dina was one of eight players from the Jerusalem-based 'Kick It Out 'team brought to Wales for the World Cup.



At first glance she seems to have had a straightforward background, but actually when you look at her arms closely you will see the signs of self-inflicted wounds.

Dina left home at 22 (with her 5-year-old son) and became a drug addict for the next 23 years. At the age of 45, in this year's World Cup, she proudly wore a blue and white . She told the Jewish Chronicle it had been a "life changing opportunity."

Now, Dina is now sober and thanks partly to 'Kick it Out, the Israeli charity, which uses football to take the uplift homeless - giving them housing, as well as legal advice, therapy and career guidance.

Yossi, 35, was also a player at this year's world cup. His homelessness is a result of mental health problems following serving in the IDF. Yossi made aliyah when he was ten and lives in a hostel in Jerusalem. After serving in the army, he became addicted to drugs and alcohol ended up on the streets of Tel Aviv for over ten years.

Being part of the 'Kick It Out' team has literally changed his life - since joining in the tournament he has taken it very seriously and has hardly missed a coaching session.

Yossi said that now the tournament is over he wants to move into a new accommodation with some friends.



Omri Abramovitch, who founded the Kick It Out team said the change in the players outlook on life "is palpable."

