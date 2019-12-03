The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israelis who missed work due to rockets to be paid, excluding Tel Aviv

Tel Aviv is located abut 65 kilometers (40 miles) from the Gaza border and is therefore not included in the order, even though Home Front Command ordered non-essential businesses closed there.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
DECEMBER 3, 2019 21:05
People run to take shelter as a siren warning of incoming rockets sound as a spike in cross-border violence with Gaza continues, in Ashkelon, southern Israel (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
People run to take shelter as a siren warning of incoming rockets sound as a spike in cross-border violence with Gaza continues, in Ashkelon, southern Israel
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed an extension order to expand the area in which compensation would be paid to workers who were forced to miss work due to Home Front Command orders issued during rocket fire from the Gaza Strip in a recent round of fighting between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorist group in November.
The order expands the area to include people living or working within 40 kilometers (about 25 miles) of the Gaza border and obligates employers to pay their employees wages for the days they were forced to miss work due to directives issued by the Home Front Command.
Tel Aviv, located abut 65 kilometers (40 miles) from the Gaza border, is not included in the order, even though Home Front Command ordered non-essential businesses closed in the Gush Dan region which includes Tel Aviv.
The Israel Tax Authority said in November that businesses within 40 km. of the Gaza Strip would be entitled to file a claim for reimbursement for wages paid to employees who were absent from work.
Businesses will be entitled to payments through the Tax Authority’s compensation fund, which aids citizens who suffer damages resulting from “acts of hostility or war operations”; for employees who could not work due to Home Front instructions; and parents who needed to remain at home after schools closed for the day.
During a Knesset Finance Committee debate, committee chairman Moshe Gafni told participants that the Tax Authority had agreed to pay damages to restaurant and venue owners within seven km. of the Gaza Strip border.
The agreement, which will be enacted by amending existing legislation, will bring owners in line with compensation currently available to farmers and tourism companies situated in the area.
A round of fighting between Israel and the PIJ was sparked after Bahaa Abu al-'Ata, a commander of the PIJ, was assassinated by the IDF. Over 250 rockets were fired during the fighting, reaching as far as cities such as Tel Aviv and Modi'in in central Israel. The Home Front Command placed much of the south and central Israel under strict directives, including closing non-essential businesses and schools and limiting large gatherings.
Eytan Halon contributed to this report.


Tags Gaza Tel Aviv rockets business
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Campus craziness By JPOST EDITORIAL
MANFRED GERSTENFELD Preparing for the election of a US Democratic president By MANFRED GERSTENFELD
Efraim Zuroff Lithuania continues Soviet-style censorship 30 years post-independence By EFRAIM ZUROFF
Pressing charges and Netanyahu’s trials By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum Right from Wrong: No, Israel’s not imploding By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Is the Bible right? Newly discovered fossils show snakes had legs
A snake is seen while a tract of the Amazon jungle burns as it is cleared by loggers and farmers in Porto Velho, Brazil August 24, 2019
2 107 House Dems to Pompeo: Reverse settlement announcement ‘immediately’
U.S. Rep Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) and U.S. Rep Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
3 Mike Pence trip to Iraq total disaster, failed to meet officials - Iran
US Vice President Mike Pence gives a speech during the conference on peace and security in the Middle East in Warsaw, on February 14, 2019
4 Is Michael Bloomberg, Jewish Dem. candidate, good for Israel?
Former New York City Mayor and possible 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Institute of Politics at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., January 29, 2019.
5 Hezbollah energy threat could send Israel back to biblical times
Iran's proxies, including Hezbollah, are empowered throughout the Middle East
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by