Israelis won't see any visiting foreign leaders in Jerusalem

High barricades and security checkpoints placed along the streets surrounding the President's Residence ensure that not even Rivlin's next door neighbors will have any luck seeing foreign dignitaries.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JANUARY 20, 2020 17:19
PREPARING THE flags at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem for next week’s arrival of world leaders. (photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)
PREPARING THE flags at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem for next week’s arrival of world leaders.
(photo credit: SHLOMI AMSALEM)
With very few exceptions, the Israel public will not get any in-the-flesh sights of the visiting royals or heads of state and government who will be in Israel this week.
The only way they will see them is on their television, computer or mobile phone screens.
On Monday, barricades on both sides of the street outside the President's Residence – and on some side streets – were already in place, along with several tents for security checks.
The barriers opposite the President's Residence were very high and lined with tarpaulin to prevent passersby from gawking at dignitaries, other than those who will sitting at the one table with President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday night.
The highest ranking of the VIPs will not even be seen by those of Rivlin's neighbors who live on the top floors of their apartment blocks, because the motorcades escorting such dignitaries into the grounds will not stop within viewing distance but will take the honorees to the entrance of the reception tent by the pergola at the far end from the entrance gates.
Down the road at the King David hotel, where most of the honorees are staying, tall, tarpaulin lined barricades stretch the whole length of the building. However, there are regular waist-high barricades along the rest of the street, including outside the David Citadel hotel, where Russian President Vladimir Putin will be staying. Some of those barriers may be replaced over the next 24 hours. Of course, if someone was tempted to physically attack Putin, they should bear in mind that he has a black belt in judo.
Other than officialdom and those journalists who have been approved for live coverage of events that the VIPs will attend, the only people who will get a close-up look and perhaps even a handshake with any of the VIPs are expatriates who immigrated from any specific country whose ambassador is hosting a reception or other event for that country's head of delegation.
But that happens anyway when only one monarch, prince, princess, president, prime minister or foreign minister comes to Israel.
There are people who are regulars on certain ambassadorial guest lists, and are invited in accordance with the identity of the guest or the nature of the event.
This is the season when Israelis and religiously observant Jews pray for rain, but at the President's Residence, there's a fervent prayer by all involved in arrangements for the Wednesday night dinner that there will be no rain on Wednesday and that temperatures will be comfortably warm.


