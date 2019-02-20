Israel's 2019 Eurovision song: "Home"

Israel's Eurovision contestant Kobi Marimi. (Ortal Dahan).
(photo credit: ORTAL DAHAN)
X
The song Israel's Kobi Marimi will be performing at the Eurovision in Tel Aviv this May was chosen on Wednesday by a team of experts at the KAN public broadcaster.
The song, titled "Home," was written by songwriters and musicians Ohad Shragai and Inbar Vaitzman.
"When I first heard the song I was very moved by it, and I immediately connected to it," Marimi said. "Thank you to the committee for choosing a song that fits me perfectly."
While the song has been chosen, eager Eurovision fans will have to wait until March 10 to hear it, when the official clip will be released. KAN would only reveal on Wednesday that the song is "a beautiful and moving ballad."
"Home" was selected from around 200 songs that were submitted to KAN over the past few weeks - which it said was 30% more than in previous years. The public broadcaster revealed that Marimi recorded several of the finalists, so that the six-member judging team could pick the one best suited to him.
KAN would not reveal details of the song on Wednesday, but the title is in English and it is likely that most - if not all - of the song will be in English as well. During Marimi's time competing on Hakochav Haba
, he only ever performed English songs. Israel's last four Eurovision entries - including last year's winning "Toy" - have been in English.
Since Israel is the host of this year's Eurovision, Marimi will not have to compete in a semi-final round, and will go straight to the grand finale which will be held in Tel Aviv on May 18.
