Israel's Kimmel-Eshkolot architectural firm earns three major awards

National Memorial, Herzl Mount, Jerusalem.
(photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)
X
The Israeli architectural firm Kimmel-Eshkolot recently won three international awards at the 2019 Shenzhen Global Design Awards.
The niche online publication “From the Grapevine” shared that the 23-year-old design firm won in these categories:
*Architecture Design: Silver Award for the Memorial Hall of Israel’s Fallen on Mount Herzl;
*Best Digital Architecture Design Award, also for the Memorial Hall of Israel’s Fallen; and
*Global Nomination Award for the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History in Tel Aviv.
Kimmel-Eshkolot is well-known in Israel. It designed the new expansion of the government compound in Jerusalem, the Davidson Museum in the Archaeological Park and a rehabilitation center in Beersheba.
Most recently, the firm won a competition to design the Sylvan Adams Institute for Excellence in Sports in the Tel Aviv University Campus.
