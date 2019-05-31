Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel March Of The Living Travel Channel

Israel's Kimmel-Eshkolot architectural firm earns three major awards

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
May 31, 2019 04:45
National Memorial, Herzl Mount, Jerusalem

National Memorial, Herzl Mount, Jerusalem. (photo credit: CREATIVE COMMONS)

 
The Israeli architectural firm Kimmel-Eshkolot recently won three international awards at the 2019 Shenzhen Global Design Awards.

The niche online publication “From the Grapevine” shared that the 23-year-old design firm won in these categories:
*Architecture Design: Silver Award for the Memorial Hall of Israel’s Fallen on Mount Herzl;
*Best Digital Architecture Design Award, also for the Memorial Hall of Israel’s Fallen; and
*Global Nomination Award for the Steinhardt Museum of Natural History in Tel Aviv. 


Kimmel-Eshkolot is well-known in Israel. It designed the new expansion of the government compound in Jerusalem, the Davidson Museum in the Archaeological Park and a rehabilitation center in Beersheba.


A full list of its projects can be found on the company website.


Most recently, the firm won a competition to design the Sylvan Adams Institute for Excellence in Sports in the Tel Aviv University Campus.


