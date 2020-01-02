The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Israel’s Mediterranean entente comes into focus

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Athens for the signing of a deal related to the pipeline. Greek Prime Minister Kyriako Mitotakis and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades attended.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN  
JANUARY 2, 2020 16:13
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu boarding the plane to Athens (photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara Netanyahu boarding the plane to Athens
(photo credit: HAIM ZACH/GPO)
Israel is establishing a new alliance system in the Mediterranean, anchored in a potential energy pipeline passing near Cyprus to Greece and Europe. It could increase regional stability and make Israel into an energy hub. It also has ramifications for recent aggressive moves by Turkey to lay claim to a swath of ocean between Cyprus, Greece and Libya.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was in Athens for the signing of a deal related to the pipeline on Thursday. Greek Prime Minister Kyriako Mitotakis and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades attended. The new entente will be cemented by the East Med pipeline that will go from Israel via Cyprus to Greece. But it may face opposition from Turkey.
Turkey has made surprising moves recently in the Mediterranean. It signed a deal in November with the embattled Tripoli-based government of Libya, even as the Benghazi based Libyan National Army threatened to push into Tripoli as part of an eight-year civil war. Turkey says the agreement could mean Turkish forces, or at least Syrian rebel mercenaries, could be sent to Libya. The idea is to trade some Turkish military support for Turkish rights to an exclusive economic zone. That zone overlaps with Greek and Cyprus claims. Turkey sent drones to northern Cyprus and has sent ships and F-16s into the skies over the Mediterranean to show off Turkish power.
Turkey’s leading party makes no secret of its hatred for Israel, even though it has diplomatic relations with Israel. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said Turkey stands alone in supporting Palestinians, he recently hosted Hamas leaders and has compared Israel to Nazi Germany. In the face of a hostile Turkey, which was once a close ally of Israel, Jerusalem has reached out to Cyprus and Greece. This is a reversal of decades ago. But that’s how alliances work, sometimes an entente like Britain and France, can come into shape based on mutual interests and common adversaries.
These days Israel military cooperation with Cyprus is more common. Cyprus was a pioneer in signing exclusive economic zone agreements with foresight toward gas exploration. It signed a deal with Egypt in 2003 and Lebanon in 2007 and then Israel in 2010. In contrast, Turkey lay claim to a “blue motherland” of waters off Cyprus. Turkey says its continental shelf gives it these rights. It also supports northern Cyprus, which is unrecognized by the international community. Recently Israel, Greece and Cyprus have been exploring more cooperation on numerous levels, including tourism. In addition, an Eastern Mediterranean Gas Forum has met with Italy, Jordan, Greece, Cyprus, Egypt, and the Palestinian Authority playing a role.
It’s clear that all these states have shared interests. Ostensibly they could also work with Turkey as they have in the past, but Turkey’s aggressive stance shows that Turkey want to perform a “sea-grab” first and then negotiate. Turkish social media has been full of memes showing Turkey and Libya shaking hands and “blocking” Israel and the Greeks. This is the nationalist fervor in Turkey where Turkey has been talking about buying new submarines and also is building anti-ship missiles. Turkey wants more drilling ships for its own Turkish gas companies. Turkish Petroleum is taking the lead. This is in contrast to Cyprus and Israel where foreign gas companies play a role in the economic zones that are carved into blocks. Turkey’s push is an intensely nationalist one. It is part of Turkey’s overall change in posture from “zero problems with our neighbors” to demanding a larger role in the region.
Israel sees Greece and Cyprus as potential partners that can link its energy policy to southern Europe. Here again though Israel competes with Turkey because Turkey and Russia built the TurkStream pipeline to Europe. This potentially puts Israel at odds with powerful countries and gives Israel an alliance of smaller states that have les expertise in pipelines. The question then for Israel is whether all the talk and the signing of agreements will result in action. Cyprus, Greece and Israel are all complex democracies. In contrast, larger, more authoritarian, states can build pipelines faster. It is also not clear how warm relations are between Israel, Egypt and Jordan, the other potential partners. In addition, relations with the Palestinian Authority are very cold. Meanwhile, Turkey would like to put its hands with Hamas, on Gaza. It tried this with the Mavi Marmara flotilla in 2010.
Currently, Greece has sought out partners, including Libya’s General Khalifa Haftar, and Saudi Arabia, UAE and other allies that share the Egyptian worldview that opposes Turkey’s Muslim Brotherhood. But there are other players as well. What is the role of Tunisia? Turkey’s president went to Tunisia on December 25 for a surprise visit. Then there is Algeria, in the midst of a new political sea-change, that potentially could be more open to Israel. But Algeria’s revolutionary past makes it difficult to tip-toe toward Israel.
Netanyahu is also embattled at home. The entente with Greece and Cyprus would normally be a crowning achievement, but it comes amid new election and his desire for immunity. Certainly Israel will gain some interlocutor through this, such as Greece foreign minister Nikos Dendias. Dendias is a shuttle diplomat who recently went to Libya, Greece and Cyprus to discuss regional security. He also held talks with Abu Dhabi. He received Netanyahu on January 2 and tweeted a photo. With capable diplomat like Dendias there is hope for the East Med concept. 
In terms of engineering the pipeline will be a hurdle. It will be about as long as the NordStream pipeline from Russia to Germany. It will be longer underwater than the TurkStream pipeline across the Black Sea. In the end of the day it will require good firms and investment to build it. Given the sluggish pace of bureaucracy in Israel and some of the countries involved, let alone involvement by Italy and others, it may be a challenge. But insofar as it is a way that 2020 has begun for Israeli diplomacy, it is a good sign.


Tags Israel Benjamin Netanyahu Turkey greece cyprus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo On same page By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy Not antisemitism but ‘Jew-haterism’ & facelessness By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef Think about it: Israel and the ICC By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Eric Mandel Unity missing ingredient for success By ERIC R. MANDEL
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. Defying history, transcending time By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Iran publicly hangs man on homosexuality charges
People stage a mock hanging as they protest outside German Council on Foreign Relations in Berlin February 4, 2013, where Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi's was due to deliver a speech.
2 Hamas ‘promoting’ Trump’s ‘Deal of the Century,’ says Fata
Fatah and Hamas officials wait for a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and representatives of Palestinian groups and movements as a part of an intra-Palestinian talks in Moscow, Russia February 12, 2019
3 New York Times columnist slammed for article on Jewish intelligence
Bret Stephens, former editor-in-chief of The Jerusalem Post and winner of the 2013 Pulitzer Prize for Commentary, is an op-ed columnist for The New York Times
4 Netanyahu met Germany's Merkel, but this image stole the show - photo 9
Top 10 photographs of the decade
5 Pompeo discusses US attacks on Iranian-militias with world leaders
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks about airstrikes by the US military in Iraq and Syria, at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by
We use both first party and third party cookies to provide tailored experiences throughout our website. You may read our privacy policy to learn more about it. By clicking "I Accept" you agree to the use of those cookies, as well as our privacy policies