Israel’s National Library to document impact of coronavirus on Jews

The Jewish Community COVID-19 Archive will be made up of “ephemera items” — materials not generally intended for long-term preservation. Such items often help scholars understand daily life and social trends, the library said in a statement.

“As the dynamic institution of national memory for the State of Israel and the Jewish people worldwide, we see it as a very natural and critical role for us to be collecting and preserving materials related to how coronavirus is impacting Jewish life and practice,” said Yoel Finkelman, curator of the library’s Haim and Hanna Salomon Judaica Collection.

The library is asking for contributions of materials that document the impact of the virus, including emails about online synagogue services, appeals to help isolated community members, and announcements about innovative Jewish law rulings. Materials can be emailed to ephemera@nli.org.il.